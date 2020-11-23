Bandula Warnapura made chairman of the LPL’s Technical Committee

Sri Lanka’s first Test captain Bandula Warnapura has been made the chairman of the LPL (Lanka Premier League) technical committee; it is learnt here.

According to the Colombo-based sources, he will lead the three-member committee. The other two members are former fast bowler Vinothen John and right- arm off break bowler Chaminda Mendis. Both John and Mendis were the members of the last selection committee, the term of which ended on August 5.

“Members of our technical committee reached Hambantota on Monday. They are not staying with the teams but in a separate hotel and in a bio secure bubble”, the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

“The committee’s main task is to see the smooth functioning of the match and also approve the replacement, if sought for the injured players of any teams. They will reply to the medical reports and also the recommendation team physios and trainers”.

Taste of Ceylon Tea

In the meantime, South Africa’s Kyle Abbott had a taste of Ceylon Tea. Apparently, this is his first official cricket tour visit to Sri Lanka. “He enjoyed the taste of Ceylon Tea in his hotel room”, Saranga Wijeyarathne, the Jaffna Stallions’ Media & Communications director, said exclusively.

Net bowler upgraded

“The team management has also upgraded Sebastiyampillai Vijayraj from a net bowler to a stand-by list”.

“Sebastiyampillai can bowl up to 140 km / hour speed. In cricket circles he is best known as “Kilinochchi Express”. His bowling action is very much similar to national bowler Lasith Malinga”, Saranga added.

“Team coach Thilina Kandambi has welcomed the arrival of overseas player Shoaib Malik. Both were in the same squad in Jaffna team in the 2012 SLPL. Thilian was a captain then and after eight years he is Malik’s coach. Both will be excited to meet each other”, he further added.

