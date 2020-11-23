Montgomery Asia partners with Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to launch the inaugural International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) in Malaysia!
Participants can look forward to barista brew-offs and business opportunities with ICBS, as part of the new 3-year partnership with MSCA
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 November 2020 – Montgomery Asia, a global exhibitions
company with 125 years of experience, is excited to set foot in Malaysia with
the launch of the inaugural International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS).
Taking place from 10 to 12 June
2021, the three-day event will showcase a myriad of artisanal food, beverage
and café products from esteemed businesses and brands, both from Malaysia and
the greater region of Southeast Asia. As part of the partnership, Montgomery
Asia will be hosting the next three years of the internationally-recognised
Malaysia National Coffee Championship (MNCC), first organised by the Malaysia
Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) in 2014.
“We are excited to bring the
International Café & Beverage show to Kuala Lumpur next June. Stepping foot
once again into this exciting market and working closely with the Malaysia
Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to bring the whole coffee industry together
to play our part in driving this fast growing industry forward.” enthused
Mr Christopher McCuin, Managing Director, Montgomery Asia. “Our 125+
years of experience and focus on the global fine food & drink industry will
help us deliver a spectacular business experience for all involved. ICBS plays
a first step in a strong growth plan across the entire ASEAN region.”
Headlining Coffee-Brewing
Championships
MNCC 2021, the major headlining
event of ICBS, will bring back iconic annual events such as the Malaysia
Barista Championship, Brewers Cup, and Latte Art Championship.
At the Malaysia Barista Championship,
baristas compete in a brew-off to showcase their service and personalities. The
Malaysia Brewers Cup highlights the craft of filtered coffee, challenging the
baristas’ ability to extract outstanding flavours while brewing coffee by hand.
Lastly, the Malaysia Latte Art Championship will see baristas present their art
according to planned routines which will be judged on consistency and
aesthetics.
For brewers and baristas seeking
to compete on the world stage, winners of each event category will stand a
chance to represent Malaysia at the World Coffee Championships, sanctioned by World
Coffee Events (WCE). The stage, which is hosted by a different
country yearly, will see competitors, judges and volunteers from across the
country taking part.
“We are pleased to partner with
Montgomery Asia and we look forward to working with them over the next three
years to deliver yet another successful run of our iconic Malaysia National
Coffee Championship (MNCC) to our valued partners and stakeholders,” said Ms Yip Leong Sum, President, Malaysia
Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA).
Exhibits and Opportunities to Network
at ICBS
Coffee enthusiasts as well as
F&B professionals can look forward to an exciting roster of exhibitors,
including suppliers of coffee beans, general beverages, café food items, the
latest machinery and equipment, and innovative packaging designs.
ICBS is supported by the Malaysia
Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), with Malaysia Specialty Coffee
Association as the Official Strategic Partner. Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani bin
Daud, Chief Executive Officer of MyCEB, said, “We are delighted to welcome
the International Cafe and Beverage Show 2021 to Malaysia. It is encouraging to see a premier
international organiser like Montgomery Asia, select Malaysia as a key entry
point for their regional expansion. ICBS, with its business lifestyle theme
coupled with this partnership, promises to be a must attend event for the whole
coffee and café community in Malaysia.”
“MyCEB lends its full support to
this exciting new exhibition and we wish ICBS and The Malaysia National Coffee
Championships every success for June 2021 ahead. Let’s Meet In Malaysia, BE
Greater Together.”
Ms Yip Leong Sum added, “We are confident that Montgomery Asia will curate an overall
memorable event that serves as a platform to bring the coffee industry together
to brew new business opportunities in the growing market sector.”
About International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS)
With a focus on speciality
coffee, café lifestyle, services and equipment, ICBS will offer an
international standard exhibition in a rapidly developing sector of the
lifestyle economy.
ICBS is the marketplace for café
owners, managers, and other sections of the F&B community to network and
source high quality products. The show will also provide suppliers with
branding and sponsorship opportunities within a highly specialised and relevant
community.
About Montgomery Asia
Established in 2016, Montgomery
Asia is a fully-owned subsidiary of UK-based Montgomery Group, one of the most
widely respected exhibition companies in the world since 1895.
Montgomery Asia focuses on the
growing Asian market, striving to bring the group’s flagship events to the
region as well as developing new trade shows that meet the needs of the Asian
market, in a safe, controlled manner during these difficult times.
About Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA)
Malaysia Specialty Coffee
Association (MSCA), the national association representing the specialty coffee
industry in Malaysia was formed with the vision to build and further develop
the country’s coffee frontier.
Comprising members from the
entire value chain of the coffee industry such as coffee farmers, café owners,
roasters, academies, equipment suppliers, coffee related products distributors
and manufacturers as well as baristas, MSCA aims to represent as one united
voice by the industry for the industry.