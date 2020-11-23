Montgomery Asia partners with Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to launch the inaugural International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) in Malaysia!

Participants can look forward to barista brew-offs and business opportunities with ICBS, as part of the new 3-year partnership with MSCA

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 November 2020 – Montgomery Asia, a global exhibitions

company with 125 years of experience, is excited to set foot in Malaysia with

the launch of the inaugural International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS).

Taking place from 10 to 12 June

2021, the three-day event will showcase a myriad of artisanal food, beverage

and café products from esteemed businesses and brands, both from Malaysia and

the greater region of Southeast Asia. As part of the partnership, Montgomery

Asia will be hosting the next three years of the internationally-recognised

Malaysia National Coffee Championship (MNCC), first organised by the Malaysia

Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) in 2014.

“We are excited to bring the

International Café & Beverage show to Kuala Lumpur next June. Stepping foot

once again into this exciting market and working closely with the Malaysia

Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to bring the whole coffee industry together

to play our part in driving this fast growing industry forward.” enthused

Mr Christopher McCuin, Managing Director, Montgomery Asia. “Our 125+

years of experience and focus on the global fine food & drink industry will

help us deliver a spectacular business experience for all involved. ICBS plays

a first step in a strong growth plan across the entire ASEAN region.”

Headlining Coffee-Brewing

Championships

MNCC 2021, the major headlining

event of ICBS, will bring back iconic annual events such as the Malaysia

Barista Championship, Brewers Cup, and Latte Art Championship.

At the Malaysia Barista Championship,

baristas compete in a brew-off to showcase their service and personalities. The

Malaysia Brewers Cup highlights the craft of filtered coffee, challenging the

baristas’ ability to extract outstanding flavours while brewing coffee by hand.

Lastly, the Malaysia Latte Art Championship will see baristas present their art

according to planned routines which will be judged on consistency and

aesthetics.

For brewers and baristas seeking

to compete on the world stage, winners of each event category will stand a

chance to represent Malaysia at the World Coffee Championships, sanctioned by World

Coffee Events (WCE). The stage, which is hosted by a different

country yearly, will see competitors, judges and volunteers from across the

country taking part.

“We are pleased to partner with

Montgomery Asia and we look forward to working with them over the next three

years to deliver yet another successful run of our iconic Malaysia National

Coffee Championship (MNCC) to our valued partners and stakeholders,” said Ms Yip Leong Sum, President, Malaysia

Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA).

Exhibits and Opportunities to Network

at ICBS

Coffee enthusiasts as well as

F&B professionals can look forward to an exciting roster of exhibitors,

including suppliers of coffee beans, general beverages, café food items, the

latest machinery and equipment, and innovative packaging designs.

ICBS is supported by the Malaysia

Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), with Malaysia Specialty Coffee

Association as the Official Strategic Partner. Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani bin

Daud, Chief Executive Officer of MyCEB, said, “We are delighted to welcome

the International Cafe and Beverage Show 2021 to Malaysia. It is encouraging to see a premier

international organiser like Montgomery Asia, select Malaysia as a key entry

point for their regional expansion. ICBS, with its business lifestyle theme

coupled with this partnership, promises to be a must attend event for the whole

coffee and café community in Malaysia.”

“MyCEB lends its full support to

this exciting new exhibition and we wish ICBS and The Malaysia National Coffee

Championships every success for June 2021 ahead. Let’s Meet In Malaysia, BE

Greater Together.”

Ms Yip Leong Sum added, “We are confident that Montgomery Asia will curate an overall

memorable event that serves as a platform to bring the coffee industry together

to brew new business opportunities in the growing market sector.”

About International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS)

With a focus on speciality

coffee, café lifestyle, services and equipment, ICBS will offer an

international standard exhibition in a rapidly developing sector of the

lifestyle economy.

ICBS is the marketplace for café

owners, managers, and other sections of the F&B community to network and

source high quality products. The show will also provide suppliers with

branding and sponsorship opportunities within a highly specialised and relevant

community.

About Montgomery Asia

Established in 2016, Montgomery

Asia is a fully-owned subsidiary of UK-based Montgomery Group, one of the most

widely respected exhibition companies in the world since 1895.

Montgomery Asia focuses on the

growing Asian market, striving to bring the group’s flagship events to the

region as well as developing new trade shows that meet the needs of the Asian

market, in a safe, controlled manner during these difficult times.





About Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA)

Malaysia Specialty Coffee

Association (MSCA), the national association representing the specialty coffee

industry in Malaysia was formed with the vision to build and further develop

the country’s coffee frontier.

Comprising members from the

entire value chain of the coffee industry such as coffee farmers, café owners,

roasters, academies, equipment suppliers, coffee related products distributors

and manufacturers as well as baristas, MSCA aims to represent as one united

voice by the industry for the industry.