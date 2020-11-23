Shahid Afridi misses flight; arrival delayed: Bhanuka Rajapaksa may lead Galle Gladiators in his absence

Bhanuka Rajapaksa may be asked to lead the Galle Gladiators team in the absence of Shahid Afridi, according to his team coach Moin Khan.

Afridi and Rajapaksa were named captain and vice captain.

However, Afridi, who was supposed to reach Colombo on Monday missed his flight and will depart late at night on Monday.

“Missed my flight to Colombo today morning. Nothing to worry about. I’ll be reaching soon to take part in the LPL for Galle Gladiators. Look forward to joining my teammates”, Afridi tweeted.

Afridi’s closest brother-like friend Nasrullah, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Karachi, said, “his youngest daughter, who had a fever for quite some days has fully recovered and Afridi is raring to go now”.

Afridi had delayed his arrival because of his daughter’s sickness and did not travel with the other members of the squad.

“We have informed the concerned authorities (Sri Lanka Cricket board and the IPG) about the late arrival of Afridi in the tournament”, the coach further added.

“There is no relaxation on strict quarantine rules”, one of the medical officials confirmed to this Reporter.

“We have Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Mohammad Amir has two options (for the captaincy and vice-captaincy”, the coach added.

Arrival of team mentor Wasim Akram is also delayed.

“Wasim Bhai is having some personal issues. Hopefully, he will join but can’t confirm the date”, Moin Khan concluded.

