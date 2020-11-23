Social Enterprise Summit 2020 Concludes Successfully

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 November

2020 – The 13th Social Enterprise Summit

(SES 2020) concluded successfully today, after three days of strong online

engagement. COVID-19 not only highlights the value of social innovation it

underscores the value of each and every one in our community. Increasingly corporations and investors are

prioritizing social impact as a core business strategy for growth and

sustainable development. Social enterprises instill solid social values and

innovative ideas into the ecosystem while creating changes in the private

sector over time.

This year’s call for action “Envision Citizens’ Innovation

Towards 2030” was announced at the Concluding Session. Participants were

given a list of words and were asked to select one that best described the kind

of society they would like to see in ten years’ time. The most frequently

chosen word was “Empower”.

At the closing ceremony, Mrs Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair of the

Organising Committee of the Social Enterprise Summit said “SES is becoming a

social innovation movement where cross sector change makers gather collective

power to combat the increasingly unpredictable worldly challenges. Participants were eager to establish stronger

networks and many resolves to taking action while adopting a long-term vision.”.

The concluding session was titled “Yesterday’s Heritage;

Today’s Transformation; Tomorrow’s DYNAMIC INNOVATION”. It was hosted by Tony

HUNG, artist and Founder of Travel Kind (HK), with other speakers including Ren

WAN, Co-founder of JupYeah (HK), Rap CHAN, Co-founder and Illustrator of

Dustykid (HK). They curated the session as a narrative with a script telling

the story behind various initiatives for social good. Each story spoke of a

social innovator’s mission, explained the targeted social impact of their work,

and showed how “taking action” could create dynamic changes through

collective power. Moreover, five

student groups shared their award-winning social innovation projects to the

audience.

On Saturday morning, the Asia Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange

opened with a moderated Panel Discussion between six renowned social innovators

from across Asia, namely Anya LIM, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ANTHILL

Fabric Gallery (Philippines), David CHRISTIAN, Founder and CEO of Evo & Co

(Indonesia), John MAK, Co-founder of MM Community (Myanmar), Peter PARK,

Founder of Angelswing (Korea), Somsak BOOKAM, Founder and CEO of Local Alike

(Thailand), and Yi LUO, Founder of Lao Tu (Mainland China). They were joined by

six young changemakers from Hong Kong, namely Eric CHEUNG, Co-Founder of

Dyelicious, Peann TAM, Co-Founder and Business Development Director of

Eco-Greenergy, Himphen HUI, Co-founder of Collaction, Lawrence LUI, Co-founder

and Executive Director of Longevity Design House, Eva WONG, Co-founder of WEDO

GLOBAL, and Tsz Wai LOONG, Chief Executive of the Land Education Foundation.

Each local social entrepreneur paired up with a regional counterpart and they

discussed issues and shared stories across the important areas of rethinking

sustainable fashion and textiles, innovating eco-friendly consumables,

promoting civic engagement through community crowdsourcing, developing

technology for human and urban resilience, building inclusive communities

through cultural tourism, and reimagining urban-rural cultural connections.

The three-day SES 2020 online International Symposium

brought together over 80 speakers from 15 locations to contribute to thirteen

seminars, two thematic sessions, a workshop, a keynote speech, a policy

dialogue, an exchange session, and a concluding session. Four sub-themes were

featured in parallel sessions, namely “Community Empowerment”,

“Digital Social Innovation”, “Sustainability and Business”,

and “Education Innovation”. Meanwhile, an online social innovation

exhibition showcased the latest work and the most recent accomplishments of the

Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund, including the new

batch of intermediaries, the Food Support Flagship Project, the first

“Pay-for-Success” project, etc. A series of short films on social

innovation and stories about Hong Kong social innovators were also shown to

help participants learn more about social innovation initiatives. The social

innovation exhibition is open for one month until 18 December. Register here http://bit.ly/SES2020Reg to visit the online exhibition.

