MDRT Innovates to Empower Members for 2021 Membership Season Amid Global Crisis
- MDRT announces new Productivity
Action Plan to provide members with support to excel despite the economic
crisis
- The Productivity Action Plan
includes the all-new MDRT Focus on Resources hub and adjusted 2021 productivity
requirements
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2020 – In the midst
of a global pandemic and economic crisis, MDRT has made
strategic moves to ensure financial professionals and their clients are well
supported. The association announced its Productivity Action Plan, developed to
help financial professionals qualify for membership in 2021, and equip them
with proven strategies to drive
their businesses and clients towards next-level success in the current climate
and beyond.
A relief package for advisors
The MDRT
Productivity Action Plan acknowledges the challenging business conditions financial
professionals have faced in 2020. To provide its current and aspiring members
with more opportunities to join, MDRT announced it has no plans to increase
dues in 2021, and waived 2021 production requirements for 2019 and 2020 members,
allowing those members to reapply for membership without submitting their
production requirements. Considering the economic impacts on the industry, MDRT
has also adjusted the production requirements for prior-to-2019 members and new
members.
An e-Hub
for career progression
Though the pandemic has changed the way many financial professionals
do business, MDRT is focused on providing them with the innovative ideas they
need to continue succeeding. As part of the Productivity Action Plan, the
association developed the MDRT Focus on Resources hub.
Available to both members and non-members, the site is updated regularly with
timely, top-tier content from industry professionals around the globe, built to
help advisors navigate current challenges so they can continue to grow their
business, protect their clients and guide both towards a successful future. From
how to host productive virtual meetings to managing client emotions, advisors
can find the proven strategies they need to adapt,
innovate and persevere. MDRT members have exclusive access to even more
top-tier ideas via MDRT Resource Zone, Round the Table Magazine, MDRT
podcast and more.
“My MDRT membership is a big part of what got me to where I
am today. It’s the innovative ideas and supportive global community that have
helped me propel my business to greater levels of success year after year,”
said Ian Green Dip PFS, 95th MDRT President. “MDRT Singapore currently has more
than 2,000 members. With this plan, we foresee welcoming more advisors to our
network and aim to ensure that advisors can become — or stay — members, to
continue accessing the insightful strategies from leaders of our profession
around the world, and most importantly guide their clients towards greater
financial security and success.”
An online mentorship program for aspiring members
MDRT
continues to push boundaries and innovate in ways that help financial professionals at all
stages of their career succeed. Future-focused financial advisors who do not yet
qualify for MDRT in 2021 can join the MDRT Academy to receive real-time insights and
personalized coaching that fast-tracks them to premier status. Newly launched and open for
applications, the MDRT Academy is a new kind of association with gold-standard
content that is either MDRT-original or MDRT-approved — available anytime,
anywhere.
“As a young financial advisor
aspiring to get to the next level, the MDRT Academy app was the perfect tool,” said
Brandon Heckert, former MDRT Academy member and current MDRT member. “It
allowed me to keep track of my goals and obtain the resources I needed to
conduct my practice in a tech-focused world.”
The Productivity Action Plan is just one of the forward-thinking ways
that MDRT has leveraged to support its members and help them thrive in 2020 and
beyond. In August, the association adapted its quintessential MDRT Annual Meeting and recently
established 2019 Global Conference into a singular Virtual Event. Members
collaborated on fresh ideas for virtual practice management, social media
marketing — and more. On-Demand content was released the following weeks,
diving deeper into dynamic strategies for ways to avoid burn out and help clients
readjust their portfolios to thrive amid the current
crisis.
2021 MDRT membership application is open
from now through March 1, 2021. To learn more about the MDRT Productivity
Action Plan and becoming an MDRT member, visit mdrt.org.
About MDRT
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier
Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association
of more than 65,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial
services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and
territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge,
strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is
recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance
and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.