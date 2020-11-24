MDRT Innovates to Empower Members for 2021 Membership Season Amid Global Crisis

MDRT announces new Productivity

Action Plan to provide members with support to excel despite the economic

crisis

The Productivity Action Plan

includes the all-new MDRT Focus on Resources hub and adjusted 2021 productivity

requirements

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2020 – In the midst

of a global pandemic and economic crisis, MDRT has made

strategic moves to ensure financial professionals and their clients are well

supported. The association announced its Productivity Action Plan, developed to

help financial professionals qualify for membership in 2021, and equip them

with proven strategies to drive

their businesses and clients towards next-level success in the current climate

and beyond.

A relief package for advisors

The MDRT

Productivity Action Plan acknowledges the challenging business conditions financial

professionals have faced in 2020. To provide its current and aspiring members

with more opportunities to join, MDRT announced it has no plans to increase

dues in 2021, and waived 2021 production requirements for 2019 and 2020 members,

allowing those members to reapply for membership without submitting their

production requirements. Considering the economic impacts on the industry, MDRT

has also adjusted the production requirements for prior-to-2019 members and new

members.

An e-Hub

for career progression

Though the pandemic has changed the way many financial professionals

do business, MDRT is focused on providing them with the innovative ideas they

need to continue succeeding. As part of the Productivity Action Plan, the

association developed the MDRT Focus on Resources hub.

Available to both members and non-members, the site is updated regularly with

timely, top-tier content from industry professionals around the globe, built to

help advisors navigate current challenges so they can continue to grow their

business, protect their clients and guide both towards a successful future. From

how to host productive virtual meetings to managing client emotions, advisors

can find the proven strategies they need to adapt,

innovate and persevere. MDRT members have exclusive access to even more

top-tier ideas via MDRT Resource Zone, Round the Table Magazine, MDRT

podcast and more.

“My MDRT membership is a big part of what got me to where I

am today. It’s the innovative ideas and supportive global community that have

helped me propel my business to greater levels of success year after year,”

said Ian Green Dip PFS, 95th MDRT President. “MDRT Singapore currently has more

than 2,000 members. With this plan, we foresee welcoming more advisors to our

network and aim to ensure that advisors can become — or stay — members, to

continue accessing the insightful strategies from leaders of our profession

around the world, and most importantly guide their clients towards greater

financial security and success.”

An online mentorship program for aspiring members

MDRT

continues to push boundaries and innovate in ways that help financial professionals at all

stages of their career succeed. Future-focused financial advisors who do not yet

qualify for MDRT in 2021 can join the MDRT Academy to receive real-time insights and

personalized coaching that fast-tracks them to premier status. Newly launched and open for

applications, the MDRT Academy is a new kind of association with gold-standard

content that is either MDRT-original or MDRT-approved — available anytime,

anywhere.

“As a young financial advisor

aspiring to get to the next level, the MDRT Academy app was the perfect tool,” said

Brandon Heckert, former MDRT Academy member and current MDRT member. “It

allowed me to keep track of my goals and obtain the resources I needed to

conduct my practice in a tech-focused world.”

The Productivity Action Plan is just one of the forward-thinking ways

that MDRT has leveraged to support its members and help them thrive in 2020 and

beyond. In August, the association adapted its quintessential MDRT Annual Meeting and recently

established 2019 Global Conference into a singular Virtual Event. Members

collaborated on fresh ideas for virtual practice management, social media

marketing — and more. On-Demand content was released the following weeks,

diving deeper into dynamic strategies for ways to avoid burn out and help clients

readjust their portfolios to thrive amid the current

crisis.

2021 MDRT membership application is open

from now through March 1, 2021. To learn more about the MDRT Productivity

Action Plan and becoming an MDRT member, visit mdrt.org.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier

Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association

of more than 65,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial

services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and

territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge,

strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is

recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance

and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.