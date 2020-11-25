Human Regenerator Jet World Exclusive Regeneration Technology unveiled

BAD

ZWISCHENAHN, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 25 November 2020 – System4 Technologies GmbH, a

German developer and producer of innovative health and wellness technologies

and products, unveiled its brand new 2021 Human Regenerator Jet 10 years after

the first Human Regenerator Generation.



The Human

Regenerator Jet is the world’s only electronic device that counteracts the

consequences of oxidative stress, degeneration and aging with the science of

physics.

Revolutionary Technology

Oxidative

stress is caused by natural cell division or by external influences such as harmful

environmental factors, harmful food, inflammation, stress, infection or

illnesses. Oxidative stress is responsible for aging and the loss of

vitality. It is also the cause of many

known diseases. Oxidative stress produces free radicals which harm cells and

DNA. Physically speaking free radicals are incomplete, forming unpaired

electrons, missing one electron. The exclusive Human Regenerator Jet gently

transmits active electrons to the user in form of micro currents that

counteract oxidative stress in a revolutionary and effective way. In the new

advanced method, the micro currents are produced by negative ion plasma that is

gently transported by electronic induction. The user feels the session by a

pleasant antistatic field.

Application

Each

session lasts half an hour. Applicators on arms and legs discharge excess

electrons into the earth. The Human Regenerator Jet has purely positive effects on the entire body without

any side effects. Therefore it can’t be overexposed, since more than an ideal

bio-energetic level cannot be reached. The user feels relaxed in a meditative

state.

Effects

By

counteracting the consequences of oxidative stress, the regeneration process

can assist in the strengthening of the immune and nervous system, enhancement

of the skin’s structure and rejuvenation of the whole body. The effect also has

anti-aging properties by optimizing all of the bio-energetic processes in the

body, including metabolism and cell division. It helps to improve the quality of

life of the user.

Concept and Distribution

Since 2020

health and well-being have moved into our focus to be the basis of all being and

doing. We believe that effective home healthcare and anti-aging will be an essential part of our new lifestyle. The HUMAN REGENERATOR JET is pioneering. The

concept and category of the device are unique in the world. The superluxury, personalized HUMAN

REGENERATOR JET is offered worldwide for buying or leasing. The purchase prices

are in the six-figure euro range and are set individually depending on the

country and sales structure. For this, the buyer receives a superluxurious and

unique high-tech on-demand-only interior device that is manufactured in a

6-month time period. The device is handmade in northwestern Germany. A limited

number of only 300 HUMAN REGENERATOR JET will be produced and offered in 2021.

Production of the device will remain limited during the following years.

About System4 Technology GmbH

System4

Technology GmbH a high-tech life science company located in Germany is a

developer and producer of health & wellness technologies &

products. The company´s aim is the improvement in the quality of life

of humans. System4 plans to launch 12 one-of-a-kind products in the next 14

months that will set new trends. The company is operated by CEO Ily Guslo and

Dr. Heiko de Vries.