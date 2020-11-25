Human Regenerator Jet World Exclusive Regeneration Technology unveiled
ZWISCHENAHN, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 25 November 2020 – System4 Technologies GmbH, a
German developer and producer of innovative health and wellness technologies
and products, unveiled its brand new 2021 Human Regenerator Jet 10 years after
the first Human Regenerator Generation.
The Human
Regenerator Jet is the world’s only electronic device that counteracts the
consequences of oxidative stress, degeneration and aging with the science of
physics.
Revolutionary Technology
Oxidative
stress is caused by natural cell division or by external influences such as harmful
environmental factors, harmful food, inflammation, stress, infection or
illnesses. Oxidative stress is responsible for aging and the loss of
vitality. It is also the cause of many
known diseases. Oxidative stress produces free radicals which harm cells and
DNA. Physically speaking free radicals are incomplete, forming unpaired
electrons, missing one electron. The exclusive Human Regenerator Jet gently
transmits active electrons to the user in form of micro currents that
counteract oxidative stress in a revolutionary and effective way. In the new
advanced method, the micro currents are produced by negative ion plasma that is
gently transported by electronic induction. The user feels the session by a
pleasant antistatic field.
Application
Each
session lasts half an hour. Applicators on arms and legs discharge excess
electrons into the earth. The Human Regenerator Jet has purely positive effects on the entire body without
any side effects. Therefore it can’t be overexposed, since more than an ideal
bio-energetic level cannot be reached. The user feels relaxed in a meditative
state.
Effects
By
counteracting the consequences of oxidative stress, the regeneration process
can assist in the strengthening of the immune and nervous system, enhancement
of the skin’s structure and rejuvenation of the whole body. The effect also has
anti-aging properties by optimizing all of the bio-energetic processes in the
body, including metabolism and cell division. It helps to improve the quality of
life of the user.
Concept and Distribution
Since 2020
health and well-being have moved into our focus to be the basis of all being and
doing. We believe that effective home healthcare and anti-aging will be an essential part of our new lifestyle. The HUMAN REGENERATOR JET is pioneering. The
concept and category of the device are unique in the world. The superluxury, personalized HUMAN
REGENERATOR JET is offered worldwide for buying or leasing. The purchase prices
are in the six-figure euro range and are set individually depending on the
country and sales structure. For this, the buyer receives a superluxurious and
unique high-tech on-demand-only interior device that is manufactured in a
6-month time period. The device is handmade in northwestern Germany. A limited
number of only 300 HUMAN REGENERATOR JET will be produced and offered in 2021.
Production of the device will remain limited during the following years.
About System4 Technology GmbH
System4
Technology GmbH a high-tech life science company located in Germany is a
developer and producer of health & wellness technologies &
products. The company´s aim is the improvement in the quality of life
of humans. System4 plans to launch 12 one-of-a-kind products in the next 14
months that will set new trends. The company is operated by CEO Ily Guslo and
Dr. Heiko de Vries.