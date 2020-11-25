SugarCRM Acquires Loaded Technologies to Accelerate CX Implementation Services in Australia

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – Media

OutReach – 25 November 2020 – SugarCRM Inc., the

innovator of time-aware CX, today announced the acquisition of Loaded

Technologies, a business consulting, CRM

strategy and cloud implementation services provider based in Sydney, Australia.

With the current economy shifting global business priorities

to customer retention, the need for easy-to-deploy, cloud-based customer

experience solutions has never been greater.

With this

acquisition, Sugar is expanding its ability to meet implementation service

demand in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region for its

time-aware, AI-powered sales, marketing and service software to help companies

deliver a high-definition customer experience.

“We are excited to have the team at Loaded Technologies, with

their dedication to customer success and

expertise of the Sugar CX solutions, join us,” said Jason du Preez, GM,

Asia Pacific for SugarCRM. “The acquisition of our

long-time partner, addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a

trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in optimizing and

differentiating their customer experience.”

Loaded’s exceptional track record with

successful Sugar implementations, including migrations from on-premise to cloud

environments, will help companies take advantage of new innovation and speed to

market. Consulting and support resources with deep

expertise in Sugar solutions are ready to help customers-facing teams across

APAC solve business problems and efficiently unlock the full value of Sugar CX

solutions.

Learn more about how companies can leverage Sugar’s time-aware

CX platform here:

https://www.sugarcrm.com/au/why-sugar/.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing

and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer

experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven

platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a

clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and

predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 5 million users in 120

countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by

Accel-KKR.