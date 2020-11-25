SugarCRM Acquires Loaded Technologies to Accelerate CX Implementation Services in Australia
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – Media
OutReach – 25 November 2020 – SugarCRM Inc., the
innovator of time-aware CX, today announced the acquisition of Loaded
Technologies, a business consulting, CRM
strategy and cloud implementation services provider based in Sydney, Australia.
With the current economy shifting global business priorities
to customer retention, the need for easy-to-deploy, cloud-based customer
experience solutions has never been greater.
With this
acquisition, Sugar is expanding its ability to meet implementation service
demand in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region for its
time-aware, AI-powered sales, marketing and service software to help companies
deliver a high-definition customer experience.
“We are excited to have the team at Loaded Technologies, with
their dedication to customer success and
expertise of the Sugar CX solutions, join us,” said Jason du Preez, GM,
Asia Pacific for SugarCRM. “The acquisition of our
long-time partner, addresses a growing need for mid-market companies who want a
trusted advisor that can help them navigate and succeed in optimizing and
differentiating their customer experience.”
Loaded’s exceptional track record with
successful Sugar implementations, including migrations from on-premise to cloud
environments, will help companies take advantage of new innovation and speed to
market. Consulting and support resources with deep
expertise in Sugar solutions are ready to help customers-facing teams across
APAC solve business problems and efficiently unlock the full value of Sugar CX
solutions.
Learn more about how companies can leverage Sugar’s time-aware
CX platform here:
https://www.sugarcrm.com/au/why-sugar/.
About SugarCRM
SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing
and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer
experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven
platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a
clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and
predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.
More than 5 million users in 120
countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by
Accel-KKR.