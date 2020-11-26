7-Eleven teams up with 8 popular Sanrio characters to launch a Mini Pouch Collectible Programme “Little Baubles of Joy”

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 26

November 2020 – The countdown to Christmas

has well and truly begun! So, let’s get into the festive spirit and spread some

seasonal cheer! 7-Eleven in collaboration with Sanrio is launching a series of

Sanrio characters Mini Pouches. You can hang the cute yet functional pouches

from your handbag or backpack and always have your favourite colourful Sanrio

characters by your side. Take them with you on-the-go

and add a pop of colour to each and every day. 7-Eleven will be launching this

series of collectibles on 25th November from 7 am, just in time for

the holidays so you can enjoy the festivities with the cute Sanrio character of

your choice.

The Sanrio characters Mini Pouch — Cute and practical!

The series comprises of eight Mini Pouches each

featuring a different beloved Sanrio character including Hello Kitty, My

Melody, Pompompurin (Pudding Dog), Kerokerokeroppi, Ahiru no Pekkle (AP Duck),

Little Twin Stars, Bad Badtz-Maru (XO) and Cinnamoroll. Made from high-grade silicone, each pouch is specially

coated so are soft and smooth to the touch but also easy to wipe

clean and dust resistant.

See your favourite Sanrio characters come to life!

Coming in a spectrum of dreamy candy colours, the 3D pouch design depicts every

detail of each character’s charming expression and appearance. The

dazzling array of designs and pastel hues means you’ll never have any problem

accessorising the pouch with your handbag collection! And there’ll always be a

design to match any mood or outfit. So, even if you’re not a Sanrio fan, these

pouches are too simply good to miss!

The 3D design portable Mini Pouch is 12cm (H) x 8.5cm

(W) (sizes slightly vary depending on design). It includes a zipper on the back

so you can conveniently store all kinds of little essentials such as

keys, credit cards, earphones, coins and small accessories, and more inside on

days out. You can even turn the pouch into a handy hygiene kit by

putting hand sanitiser or wet wipes inside when going out or exercising, so the

gang of Sanrio characters can help you stay safe and healthy as we all fight

the pandemic together. The lightweight pouch is designed with a convenient

strap that detaches with a handy snap button. So, wear it round your wrist

or, attach it to your handbag, or just pop inside your bag as is. It’s totally

up to you!

What’s more, you can even transform the pouches into

sparkling ornaments to decorate your home and bring a little joy — simply

insert LED lights into the lighter-coloured Mini Pouches and hang them up on

your Christmas tree to brighten up your holiday season. A definite must-have

Christmas item this year!

Sanrio Characters Mini Pouch Collectible Programme Details:

From 25

November 2020 (7 am) to 5 January 2021 (6 weeks in total), customers can receive one

stamp upon a HK$20# purchase at 7-Eleven*, and one more stamp for every

additional HK$10 purchase. From 25

November 2020 (7 am) to 8 January 2021, you can redeem 2 Mini

Pouches with 8 stamps plus $65 or 1 Mini Pouch with 5 stamps plus $38.

Redemption items are redeemed randomly; customers may not select design.





We have an exclusive offer for yuu

Rewards Club Members!

Members can redeem 1 Mini Pouch with 7,000

yuu points plus $1 randomly.

Promotion Period: 25 November 2020 (7 am)

to 5 January 2021 (6 weeks in total)

Redemption Period: 25 November 2020 (7 am) to 8 January 2021

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk

powder (except specific products from the promotion),

online game, stamp redemption items, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim

cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products,

gift cards, prepaid cards, various tickets/tickets/stamps, plastic shopping bag

charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment,

donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Alipay, WeChat,

Tap & Go, TNG, Macau Pass, MPay and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, battery charging and battery

rental, parcel pick-up and parcel return, photo processing, locker services,

Inspiration Lake activities, parking fee payment, self-service

laundry. Unposted/cancelled/refund

transactions, split transactions, unauthorised or fraudulent transactions are

also excluded.

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong

Kong Disney Resort stores and Food Kiosk are excluded.

For more details, please

refer to promotional materials in store.