DHL sends healthcare supplies for World Health Organization to the Pacific Islands

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 November 2020 – The far

flung islands in the Pacific have not been spared the brunt of COVID-19. The

World Health Organization has been working tirelessly to ensure much-needed

supplies and healthcare equipment reach the shores of these islands. While the

number of cases has been relatively small,

many of these countries, which are heavily dependent on tourism, have been

impacted by the dramatic cuts in passenger flights, resulting in a logistical

challenge to send in basic supplies on a regular basis.

This week, the World Health Organization coordinated its

latest cargo donation through DHL Global Forwarding (“DHL”), the freight

specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, to support the islands’ fight against

COVID-19. The shipments, worth over EUR 650,000 contained medical devices such

as oxygen concentrator sets, patient monitors and pulse oximeters, were

airfreighted from Singapore to Fiji, where they will be dispatched to eight

islands in the Pacific. The Pacific Islands, which had previously managed to

avoid large outbreaks, experienced a recent

spike in COVID-19 infections that doubled its total number of cases.

Due to the shortage of air capacity with passenger flights

reduced by more than 90%, the freight had to be broken down into three tranches,

sent some two weeks apart. DHL Global Forwarding organized the first shipment

from Singapore to Fiji on 22 October, and will be stored till the last shipment

arrives on 19 November. From Fiji, special flights or shipping lines were then

organized into eight markets, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Solomon

Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu and Tonga, to ensure they reached their destination.

“Ensuring that the Pacific Island countries have access to

the necessary medical equipment and supplies to prepare for and respond to

COVID-19 is a priority for the World Health Organization. But reaching such

remote places, especially when so many airports are closed, is a huge

logistical challenge. WHO is happy to be working with our partners like DHL to

be able to make this happen.” said Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for

the Western Pacific.

The medical devices, which will be sent to hospitals and

other healthcare institutions, will aid local medical professionals in treating

COVID-19 patients.

“Whilst the Pacific Islands’ geographic distance from

densely populated countries had helped them avert major outbreaks during the

pandemic, it has equally worked against them in acquiring much-needed supplies due

to the scarcity of air freight capacity. As one of the few global logistics

players in the Islands and one with a geographic footprint as wide as ours, we

are glad to be able to play a part in delivering the medical equipment and

living up to our purpose of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives,” said Kelvin

Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

More than ever before, the

criticality of logistics networks have been demonstrated in the battle to get

much needed supplies to countries that need it the most. Since the start of the

year, DHL Global Forwarding tapped on its network of life science and

healthcare facilities, temperature-controlled solutions and customs clearance

expertise to fly more than 1.3

million COVID-19 test kits from South Korea

to Brazil, Ecuador, India, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The

freight forwarder also launched a dedicated 100-ton

weekly air freight service for organizations

and governments shipping health and medical-related items and other goods from

China to Middle East and Africa.

