Ericsson ConsumerLab Report: Digital Technologies to Augment Singapore’s Transportation Infrastructure

commuter behavior both before and during the COVID-19 crisis, reflecting

consumers’ opinions and habits that could be used to offer a more satisfactory

commuting experience in the increasingly digital and connected world of

tomorrow.

Commuting in Singapore

has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis with measures during this

unprecedented time influencing changes in consumer mobility patterns and future

expectations. Consumers are demanding more from their devices, mobile

connectivity, and vehicles during their daily commute to wrap up their work or

partake in social and recreational activities while commuting. The Augmenting the Daily Commute report surveyed 16,000

commuters in 16 cities, including 1,000 from Singapore who used different transport

modes, including ride and car sharing services.

Mental space for a positive commuting experience

The report explores

how the most satisfied commuters — a group Ericsson has named “Savvy Commuters” —

see their commute as more than just time spent moving from one point to another.

Savvy Commuters actively create positive conditions for their trips, using it

to free up time for the rest of the day and turning it into an experience worth

having.

A crucial criterion

for a positive experience is the feeling of having enough physical and mental

space. Physical space is dependent on the transport mode but mental space can

be recreated through digital engagement. In Singapore, 43 percent of Savvy

Commuters feel that they receive plenty of mental space during their commute,

an additional 42 percent shared that they have sufficient personal space when

commuting. This group immerse themselves in different digital experiences to

create a sense of space, with 54 percent of them relying on their smartphones

and 46 percent using headphones to achieve this purpose.

Commuters are concerned

about the city’s mobility infrastructure

Mass transportation

remains the most common form of transportation mode by Singaporeans (56

percent), with 37 percent doing so with their personal cars. Key motivations

cited for using the current mode of transport are its convenience (58 percent),

cost (45 percent) and time efficiency (46 percent). When it comes to time spent

on commuting, majority of Singaporeans spend less than 90 minutes commuting a

day (64 percent), while 36 percent spend 90 minutes and more. Unsurprisingly,

reducing time spent on commuting is a key priority for most respondents (over

70 percent) compared to having control of their arrival time with a longer

commute (almost 30 percent).

Despite being one of the few cities in the study

with greatest use of mass transport modes, more than 60 percent of respondents in

Singapore have a negative perception of the city’s transportation system. 39

percent of respondents feel the growing strain in the city’s mobility

infrastructure, while 25 percent believe that

it is reaching a saturation point

and is working over the intended capacity.

Safety tops the list of conceptual mobility services

Testing and analyzing

16 mobility concepts across three categories of “Safety and Assistance”,

“Entertainment”, and “Convenience”, Ericsson found that consumers are most

interested in services and features that enhance safety and reduce stress in

demanding situations. Majority of respondents show high interest in enhanced

assisted driving features supported by connectivity, where information is

collected from vehicles and sensors regarding hazards beyond the horizon.

Half of the

respondents from Singapore are highly interested in safety features that send

alerts when a driver is not paying attention to a danger ahead, alerting both

the driver and other road users. This is backed by their willingness to pay a

premium for safety services and features such as distracted driver detection

(35 percent) and see through cars powered by 5G (32 percent).

When it comes to

entertainment and convenience, 37 percent voiced high interest for augmented

reality windows on trains and buses. Nearly one third look forward to seeing some

form of in-seat Augmented Reality (AR) passenger entertainment, while 34

percent have stated their preference for mood personalization experiences. 39

percent of respondents are also highly interested in continual in-vehicle

connectivity that offers alternative route suggestions from the vehicle to

avoid call drops or lags along the way to boost their productivity.

“5G technology will play

an instrumental role in delivering an enhanced commuter experience, alongside

the safety, efficiency and sustainability of urban transportation in the years

to come. Through our continuous investments, partnerships and innovation, we

aim to deliver the best connectivity experience for commuters across the

different modes of transportation,” said Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson

Singapore, Brunei and Philippines “We can take inspiration by understanding

what consumers value during their daily commute and drive positive changes to

deliver satisfaction and enhance the commuting experience as more people head

back to work.”

The report also

includes highlights around commuter expectations on the future of mobility in

Singapore such as:

61 percent believe that shared mobility

services will be used more than today in 5 years’ time, with the main reason

being to reduce congestion.

most Singaporeans expect entertainment services to take the longest to enter the

market, with augmented reality maps expected to roll out only in the next 4.5

years.

autonomous vehicles will completely revolutionize the commuting experience

within the next 10 years. This figure rises to 72 percent in Singapore with

consumers indicating that new automotive companies will lead the autonomous

vehicle revolution. Interestingly, Singapore consumers (38 percent) are

revealed to rely much more heavily on government authorities to lead the

deployment of autonomous driving compared to other countries in Asia Pacific,

with only 25 percent of the region expecting government authorities to do so.

