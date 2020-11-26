HDBank wins award for outstanding international payment service for 3rd consecutive year

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 26 November 2020 – For its almost 100 per cent success rate in straight-through processing, the Ho Chi Minh City Development

Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, HOSE: HDB) has received the MT202 and MT103 STP awards for international payment services from

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

This is the third year in a row HDBank has

won the MT202 award, and the second year the Bank has received the MT 103 award.

Both are given by J.P Morgan Chase Bank,

the US’s largest lender in terms of assets and the world’s largest US dollar

clearing agent.

HDBank’s STP rates exceed the benchmarks

set by global credit institutions.

According to JP Morgan

Chase and other large institutions and agents providing clearing services in the

greenback and euro, the STP rate for international electronic payment is

currently 89-90 per cent on average.

With an exceptional STP

rate of 99.94 per cent for MT202 and 99.68 per cent for MT103, HDBank was one

of the few Vietnamese banks to win the top prize.

This underlines the

prestige and quality of HDBank’s international payment services with its modern

technology platform and employees’ professional competence in meeting the

financial transaction needs of customers around the world.

According to JP Morgan

Chase, HDBank is its leading banking partner in Việt Nam in terms of both size

and quality of international payment services.

HDBank’s business performance through the JP Morgan Chase

system has continued to thrive even amid the challenges faced by the global and

Vietnamese economies due to the impacts of Covid-19.

With its relationships

with more than 400 agents who are banking institutions and strategic co-operation

with many leading Vietnamese and international partners, HDBank has extensive

international payment operations and the Bank’s international payment services

quality is recognised also by other leading lenders.

HDBank is also a

pioneer in bringing effective added value to customers around the globe through

investing in and using modern technologies in the bank’s services and products,

especially international payment services, digitising processes, meeting

management requirements according to international standards, and constantly

improving operational efficiency with a commitment to bringing the maximum

benefits to customers.

HDBank became the first

lender in Việt Nam to join the TradeAssets Trade Finance E-marketplace to

connect with and process trade finance transactions on the blockchain

application platform, and Contour, an open trade finance network.

HDBank

also deploys the global payment query service via Swift GPI and is a pioneer in providing international money transfer

query services via Swift GPI in various currencies like USD,

GBP, EUR, CHF, AUD, CAD, JPY, THB, NZD, HKD, and SGD.

At

the same time the Bank has successfully put into operation the Treasury – FIS

Front Arena system to seamlessly meet the requirements involved in handling

business transactions and managing currency trading risks.

In addition to retaining the leading position

in digitisation in the banking sector, HDBank remains on a high growth path in

the third quarter of the year.



Moody’s credit rating agency has maintained a

credit rating of B1 for HDBank.





About HDBank

Ho Chi Minh

City Development JSC Bank (HDBank, HOSE: HDB) was established in 1990, making

it among the first commercial banks in Vietnam.

After 30 years

of operations, HDBank is now one of the leading banks in

Vietnam. It has strong finances and modern

technology, and provides a wide range of financial

services to individuals, corporates and investors.