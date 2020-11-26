Virtual event TECHFEST VIETNAM 2020 – the determination of Vietnamese government to connect resources, acting as a springboard for innovative startups

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 26 November 2020 – The national festival for innovative startups, TECHFEST VIETNAM 2020,

will be held from November 26-29 in Ha Noi.

This is the largest annual virtual event organized by the

Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam (MOST) to cooperate with

international partners to develop and promote science, technology, and

innovation in Vietnam in

particular and South East Asia in general.

Taking place amid the global

disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, TECHFEST shows an emerging nation

eager to display the dynamism of the Vietnamese start-up ecosystem among

investors/investment funds, enterprises, and experts worldwide via

virtual events on techfest.vn.

Themed ‘Respond – Transform — Break through’, TECHFEST VIETNAM 2020

will be structured into 12 technology villages: (1) Medical Technology (2)

Agricultural Technology (3) Educational Technology (4) Tourism and F&B

Technology (5) Frontier Technology (6) Financial Technology (7) Smart

Cities (8) Social Impact (9) Student Start-ups (10) Local Start-ups (11)

Community (12) International village, with 250 potential start-ups booths, attracting

nearly 200 investors, 150 corporations, enterprises and business accelerators

virtually and physically.

Notably, social impacts on

innovative start-up solutions and business models will be presented in the

Social Impact Technology Village by UNDP Vietnam and WWF Vietnam. MOST will

work with partners to organize a High-Level Policy Dialogue, in which Prime

Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will hold a discussion with the innovative start-up

community on solving difficulties in conducting business and creating a favourable

environment for start-up to

grow.

After six years of implementation, local TECHFEST

events have been organized in 15 provinces; the national TECHFEST VIETNAM has

attracted around 30,000 people, of which international experts and investors

accounted for more than 40%. In 2019, TECHFEST was held on an international scale for the first time in three developed startup-up ecosystems: the United States,

South Korea, and Singapore, facilitating 20 prominent Vietnamese start-ups to

access the global market

and connecting over 100 international investors to the Vietnamese start-up

ecosystem. In sum, there are about 500 local and

international investors with approximately 700 investment with total value

up to US$20 million. Among the startups connected, Abivin, the champion of

TECHFEST 2019, was chosen to participate in the competition and then won in the

international arena called Startup World Cup 2018.