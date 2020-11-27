7-SELECT x TABASCO® Take Spicy to the Next Level In their first-ever crossover launching 25th November
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27
November 2020 – If you’re a spicy food fanatic, then you know that
chilli peppers are the perfect way to perk up any dish! To delight all those spicy
food lovers out there, 7-Eleven, in their continuous quest to bring fun and
excitement to its customers, has teamed up with TABASCO®,
the legendary American century-old hot sauce brand, and developed a menu of new
and original recipes. The result? A crowd-pleasing line up of 7-SELECT x
TABASCO® items to make your mouth water. In this update, we’re thrilled to
unveil the Chipotle Meatball Hot Wrap and Chipotle
Chicken Korean Roll – so you can now enjoy good quality spicy food
on the go, anytime, anywhere. Plus there’s more! We’re also adding a pair of
unmissable snack items to the Hot Shot menu – TABASCO® Buffalo Chicken Wings and TABASCO® Spicy Stirred Udon!
The Ideal Snack for
One On the Go – 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Chicken Korean Roll
When it comes to Korean comfort food, hot sauce is simply
the must-have condiment. Now, just imagine the taste sensation if you were to
add the iconic American spicy sauce to the beloved Korean handroll? 7-SELECT has
done just that with the 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Chicken Korean
Roll ($20), combining the Korean “gimbap” with the smoky and flavourful TABASCO®
Chipotle Pepper Sauce. A perfect partnership! Each handroll is packed with
pickled radish, cucumber, cheese and chicken. And don’t worry if you can’t
handle too much heat, this handroll is only mildly spicy so you’ll still be
able to enjoy the smoky pepper flavour.
The Perfect Afternoon Pick-Me-Up – 7-SELECT
x TABASCO® Chipotle Meatball Hot Wrap
The 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Meatball Hot Wrap ($18) — a delectable combination of succulent chicken
meatballs coated in smooth Mozzarella and cheddar cheese sauce and seasoned
with a generous serving of TABASCO® Chipotle Pepper Sauce, made from
slow-smoked jalapeno peppers. Experience its fusion of flavours — the pairing
of chilli and cheese is a match made in heaven!
Hot Shot Favourites with a Kick! TABASCO® Spicy Stirred
Udon and TABASCO® Buffalo Chicken Wings
Udon has always been a popular choice on the Hot Shot
menu. To delight the tastebuds and reward the support of our loyal fans, we’re rolling
out this brand new flavour. Introducing the all-new TABASCO® Spicy Stirred Udon ($12)! Seasoned with TABASCO® Sriracha Sauce, this lipsmackingly
tasty bowl of deliciousness is a bold blend of spicy, salty and sweet!
Who doesn’t love chicken wings? 7-Eleven is putting
their special twist on this all-time favourite with the TABASCO® Buffalo Chicken Wing ($14/2 pieces). What’s more, it’s totally exclusive to 7-Eleven in
Hong Kong, not to be found anywhere else! TABASCO® Buffalo Style
Hot Sauce, a tangy combination of chilli and garlic, covers each tender juicy
wing. Both fiery and moreish at the same time!
These all new TABASCO® products are
available at 7-Eleven from 25th November. Don’t miss out!
#7ElevenHK #7ElevenMacau #7Eleven #OwnBrand #7SELECT #BrandNew
#TABASCO® #HotShot #ChipotleMeatballHotWrap
#ChipotleChickenHandRoll #BuffaloChickenWings
Heartfelt, Simple and
Tasty
7-Eleven own brand products undergo a rigorous
product development process at every stage, from selection of suppliers and
ingredients, product sensory checks, quality control to even packaging design
to ensure consistent quality. We hope these new own brand products showcased in
this update bring enjoyment to our customers and enable you to experience tasty
meal solutions anytime, anywhere. 7-Eleven own
brand 7-SELECT products are good value, individually packaged, quick to
prepare, convenient and tasty.
* All stated prices are valid from 25 November – 8
December 2020. Prices might change
without notification. Product price
shown at the store will be final.