Switzerland takes part in Singapore Fintech Festival 2020 with digital pavilion, Asia remains its key market
Swiss Pavilion participates for the 4th consecutive time at the Singapore event
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 27 November 2020 – Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and the Swiss Business Hub ASEAN
said today that their Swiss delegation will participate at this year’s
Singapore FinTech Festival 2020 through its digital Swiss Pavilion.
Emphasizing that Asia remains an important market for internationally
oriented Swiss SMEs, the “virtual” participation of the Swiss delegation is
part of the bigger goal of S-GE to enable Swiss and Lichtenstein SMEs realise
their business potential in new and existing markets.
Switzerland Finance Minister Mr Ueli Maurer will lead the Swiss participation
with his keynote speech “FinTech, Sustainable Finance and Innovation”. This
will be followed by an in-depth panel discussion that highlights the strengths
of Switzerland as a global financial centre.
This panel discussion comprises: Mr Thomas Gottstein, CEO Credit Suisse
Group AG; Mr Ralph Hamers, CEO UBS AG, and Mr Herbert J. Scheidt, President of
the Swiss Bankers Association and this session will be telecast live from
Zurich on 7 December (5pm SGT).
Subsequently, Switzerland’s key invited players in the field of green
and sustainable finance will present their initiatives at the “SFF Impact Summit” on 9 December (3:50pm SGT).
Mr Fabrice Filliez, Ambassador of Switzerland to Singapore, said that “the
participating companies will reflect the robustness of the Swiss finance
ecosystem, paving the way for collaborations and partnerships in co-innovation
and fresh ventures. With Singapore being Switzerland’s most important trading
partner in Asia, Swiss fintech companies view the republic as an important
gateway to the wider Asian economic region.”
These efforts will be reinforced by the participation of seven Swiss
fintech companies, which are strong in regulation technology, blockchain
solutions, big data and analytics, algorithm trading and cybersecurity. The
event presents an opportunity for Swiss fintechs and interested stakeholders in
Asia to connect and build business linkages in a seamless manner.
The Swiss fintech industry has been highly interested in Singapore,
which is seen as a gateway into Asia. Interest in garnering greater presence in Singapore arises
from the republic’s fintech cooperation framework and agreements with ASEAN,
China, India, Japan and South Korea.
Renee Koh, Head of Swiss Business Hub ASEAN said: “With
Singapore-Swiss bilateral cooperation remaining strong, there is still much
room to expand business and economic linkages amid the changing global business
climate. Innovation continues to be strong in both these global centres and the
Swiss presence at this fintech festival presents an opportunity for both sides
to collaborate and propel innovation to greater heights.”
Singapore FinTech Festival will be held in Singapore from
7-11 December with more than 40 global satellite events taking place through
this festival. Swiss companies participating in the Swiss Pavilion includes:
– AlgoTrader, an end-to-end quantitative
and algorithmic trading software solution that supports both digital and
traditional assets;
– Crealogix, which develops and implements
innovative fintech solutions for the digital bank of the future;
– Custodigit AG, which provides a single,
trusted gateway to the world of digital assets;
– SIX Digital Exchange, which is building the
first market infrastructure in the world to offer integrated end-to-end trading,
settlement and custody service for digital assets;
– SIX, which operates and develops
infrastructure services in the Securities & Exchanges, Banking Services and
Financial Information business units with the aim of raising efficiency,
quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss financial
center;
– Swisscom, a leading telecom company and a key
service provider in Blockchain, Digital Assets and FinTech space as well as
Trust Services; and
– Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank,
and a digital asset specialist with global reach.
Free registration for the Swiss satellite event can be done at: www.s-ge.com/en/registration-form-world-fintech-festival-switzerland.