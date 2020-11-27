The First Online Annual General Meeting (AGM) by Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) Concludes Successfully

SSIA will continue rolling out ongoing and new initiatives to meet the industry needs as the economy and social restrictions change

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Singapore

Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) was held yesterday (26 November). It

is the first time the Association held the AGM online due to the COVID-19

situation.

One of the AGM agenda was the election

of Board Members for the next term, 2020 — 2022. Andrew Chong, Independent

Board Director and Business Advisor, was re-elected as Chairman of SSIA Board,

while Brian Tan, Vice President and Regional President of Southeast Asia at

Applied Materials, was the new Vice Chairman of the Board. All the Board

members were re-elected to another term in office.

SSIA Chairman Andrew Chong said, “2020 has

been a rollercoaster year for the semiconductor industry in Singapore. Our

economy was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry has been fortunate

to see less of an impact than many other sectors. Nevertheless, the industry

has still been impacted by the supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and

workforce shortage due to travel restrictions.”

To stay relevant to the needs of

companies, SSIA launched different initiatives in 2020, which included working

with global trade associations to seek governments’ support in recognizing the

semiconductor industry as essential operations should the pandemic situation

worsen, hosting the Minister Dialogue session to discuss concerns from the

industry, as well as hosting the SSIA Supply Chain Conference inviting local

and global speakers to share their supply chain management insights and

possible collaborations.

At the AGM, the Board also discussed the

business outlook of the semiconductor industry in 2021. Andrew said, “The COVID

experience has accelerated the semiconductor industry’s growth with the

recognition of the industry’s essential contribution to enabling the changes to

the economy, the way we work, and how we live. The outlook for next year will

be an interaction between continuing strong demand for semiconductors versus

the supply chain’s ability to manage this demand.”

In 2021, SSIA will continue rolling out

ongoing and new initiatives to meet the industry needs as the economy and

social restrictions change. They include:

Helping companies, especially SMEs, to

implement digital solutions in their business processes. A committee to define Singapore

Semiconductor’s Intelligent Manufacturing Framework has been set up to help local

companies understand digitalization needs.

Local Ecosystem Committee will help strengthen the local semiconductor

ecosystem through closer collaboration between semiconductor manufacturers and

their suppliers.

