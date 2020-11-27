The First Online Annual General Meeting (AGM) by Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) Concludes Successfully
SSIA will continue rolling out ongoing and new initiatives to meet the industry needs as the economy and social restrictions change
Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Singapore
Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) was held yesterday (26 November). It
is the first time the Association held the AGM online due to the COVID-19
situation.
One of the AGM agenda was the election
of Board Members for the next term, 2020 — 2022. Andrew Chong, Independent
Board Director and Business Advisor, was re-elected as Chairman of SSIA Board,
while Brian Tan, Vice President and Regional President of Southeast Asia at
Applied Materials, was the new Vice Chairman of the Board. All the Board
members were re-elected to another term in office.
SSIA Chairman Andrew Chong said, “2020 has
been a rollercoaster year for the semiconductor industry in Singapore. Our
economy was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry has been fortunate
to see less of an impact than many other sectors. Nevertheless, the industry
has still been impacted by the supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and
workforce shortage due to travel restrictions.”
To stay relevant to the needs of
companies, SSIA launched different initiatives in 2020, which included working
with global trade associations to seek governments’ support in recognizing the
semiconductor industry as essential operations should the pandemic situation
worsen, hosting the Minister Dialogue session to discuss concerns from the
industry, as well as hosting the SSIA Supply Chain Conference inviting local
and global speakers to share their supply chain management insights and
possible collaborations.
At the AGM, the Board also discussed the
business outlook of the semiconductor industry in 2021. Andrew said, “The COVID
experience has accelerated the semiconductor industry’s growth with the
recognition of the industry’s essential contribution to enabling the changes to
the economy, the way we work, and how we live. The outlook for next year will
be an interaction between continuing strong demand for semiconductors versus
the supply chain’s ability to manage this demand.”
In 2021, SSIA will continue rolling out
ongoing and new initiatives to meet the industry needs as the economy and
social restrictions change. They include:
- Helping companies, especially SMEs, to
implement digital solutions in their business processes. A committee to define Singapore
Semiconductor’s Intelligent Manufacturing Framework has been set up to help local
companies understand digitalization needs.
- The
Local Ecosystem Committee will help strengthen the local semiconductor
ecosystem through closer collaboration between semiconductor manufacturers and
their suppliers.
Photos of the SSIA AGM 2020: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/try0wcmkf88392u/AADf7Pfn7rPqFTdfQyCS8Unha?dl=0
More
SSIA initiatives can be found here: https://ssia.org.sg/upcoming-ssia-events/
About Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association
Singapore Semiconductor Industry
Association (SSIA) has more than 180 members today including companies and
organisations throughout all parts of the complex and comprehensive value chain
– IC design companies, Manufacturers, Fabless companies, Equipment suppliers,
Photovoltaic companies, EDA and material suppliers, Training and service providers,
IP companies, research institutes and Academia, as well as individual members.
Since 2013, SME membership has grown exponentially and SMEs now account for
close to half of SSIA’s membership. For more information about SSIA, please
visit: https://ssia.org.sg/