“Emma by AXA”, your insurance and healthy living partner Download now to enjoy first-in-market free “Post-Vaccination Protection”
HONG
KONG SAR – Media OutReach –
30 November 2020 – Emma by AXA — AXA‘s
all-in-one insurance & health services platform is now providing first-in-market
free “Post-Vaccination Protection”. Hong Kong and Macau residents can enjoy one
year of free “Post-Vaccination Protection” by downloading the Emma by AXA app and
completing a simple registration. The offer is applicable to all Hong Kong and
Macau residents aged 18 to 65, with a valid Hong Kong or Macau ID card. Each applicant
can register for four of his/her family members (spouse or child) aged 65 or
below. Limited quota only, first come-first served.
Emma
by AXA has been launching in phases since May 2019, providing a comprehensive range
of insurance and healthy living services, with four key features:
Symptom Checker — An
AI-powered chat functionality that integrates the U.S. top medical group Mayo
Clinic’s algorithms. It can understand the symptoms input by users and provide useful
information.
Find a Doctor — Find
the most suitable AXA panel doctors based on consultation type and preferred
location.
Make a Claim — Submit
medical claims based on eligibility and track the claim status at any time.
Mind Charger — A
mindfulness meditation tool with selective modules guided by the renowned yoga
instructor, Margaret Chung. Through this tool, users can enhance their daily
lives and build up resilience by making mindfulness a regular practice. Modules
include Relax and Unwind, Problem Solving, Positivity and Building Resilience.
Download “Emma by AXA” to get the first-in-market free “Post-Vaccination
Protection” *
From
Post-Vaccination Protection: Free hospital
and death benefits
Hospital
benefit: HKD700 per
day for up to 10 days payable to eligible applicant who is diagnosed with an
Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) within 14 days post-vaccination and
is confined in a hospital.
Death benefit: A one-off lump sum of HKD100,000 payable to eligible
applicant’s estate if the applicant is diagnosed with an AEFI within 14 days post-vaccination
and its complications result in death.
To
learn more about the “Post-Vaccination Protection”, please contact AXA Customer
Service Hotline (852) 2894 4679 (Hong Kong) / （853） 8799 3778 (Macau) during office hours (9am — 5pm, Monday
to Friday), or visit axa.com.hk.
*Complimentary
protection is applicable to adults and children who take vaccination, subject
to terms and conditions. For
details, please visit axa.com.hk/en/axa-post-vaccination-protection-programme.