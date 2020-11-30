GEODIS welcomes New Regional Managing Director, Contract Logistics in Asia-Pacific Region
Twenty-five year logistics veteran, Eric Herman, joins GEODIS to strengthen the supply chain operator’s growth in contract logistics throughout APAC
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 30 November 2020 – Eric’s extensive logistics experience in supply
chain strategy, operations and capacity assessments, as well as network and
facility design will support GEODIS‘ increased focus on Contract
Logistics in APAC.
Eric joins GEODIS
from CBRE GROUP’s Supply Chain Advisory Asia where he was a Senior Consultant. His
previous career includes running Puma Energy in Indonesia; leading Contract
Logistics & Business Development for CWT Ltd, and various management roles
in ocean carrier Maersk. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience from
working across many industry verticals.
In
welcoming Eric, GEODIS APAC Regional President and CEO, Onno Boots said, “Eric has an in-depth Asia-Pacific
market knowledge of e-commerce trends, last-mile networks and next generation
warehouse designs. Through his leadership, I see the strengthening of our team’s capability and
commercial approach. He will lead an accelerated growth strategy, by guiding
our investments in Contract Logistics across the Region, expanding GEODIS’ footprint
and implementing state of the art technology.”
Eric
commented: “COVID-19 and the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
trade pact, formalizing the world’s biggest trade deal, will greatly accelerate
the need for robust supply chains that connect clients across the APAC region
and beyond. Clients must adapt to rapid upticks in volumes. Major brands with
increasing e-commerce businesses are desperate to retain their market share and
get products to their end customers quicker than ever before.”
GEODIS
GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide.
In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.
Website: www.geodis.com