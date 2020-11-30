GEODIS welcomes New Regional Managing Director, Contract Logistics in Asia-Pacific Region

Twenty-five year logistics veteran, Eric Herman, joins GEODIS to strengthen the supply chain operator’s growth in contract logistics throughout APAC

OutReach – 30 November 2020 – Eric’s extensive logistics experience in supply

chain strategy, operations and capacity assessments, as well as network and

facility design will support GEODIS‘ increased focus on Contract

Logistics in APAC.

Eric joins GEODIS

from CBRE GROUP’s Supply Chain Advisory Asia where he was a Senior Consultant. His

previous career includes running Puma Energy in Indonesia; leading Contract

Logistics & Business Development for CWT Ltd, and various management roles

in ocean carrier Maersk. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience from

working across many industry verticals.

In

welcoming Eric, GEODIS APAC Regional President and CEO, Onno Boots said, “Eric has an in-depth Asia-Pacific

market knowledge of e-commerce trends, last-mile networks and next generation

warehouse designs. Through his leadership, I see the strengthening of our team’s capability and

commercial approach. He will lead an accelerated growth strategy, by guiding

our investments in Contract Logistics across the Region, expanding GEODIS’ footprint

and implementing state of the art technology.”

Eric

commented: “COVID-19 and the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

trade pact, formalizing the world’s biggest trade deal, will greatly accelerate

the need for robust supply chains that connect clients across the APAC region

and beyond. Clients must adapt to rapid upticks in volumes. Major brands with

increasing e-commerce businesses are desperate to retain their market share and

get products to their end customers quicker than ever before.”

GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide.

In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

Website: www.geodis.com