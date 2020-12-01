Atradius: COVID-19 crisis lends fresh urgency to MENA economic diversification efforts

Atradius’ latest report on Middle East and North Africa analyses challenges faced by the region and identifies opportunities for economic diversification to fuel future growth

2020 – The oil-dependent economies of the Middle East

and North Africa (MENA) have been dealt a fresh blow by COVID-19, but the

region can limit the damage and rejuvenate growth by focusing on fiscal

consolidation, technological innovation and economic diversification, according

to Atradius‘ latest MENA economic report.

Buffeted by geopolitical

challenges and a range of social issues, the MENA region — a grouping that

includes the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations — has been further weakened

by the pandemic and faces an unprecedented slowdown of -7.0%

in 2020, the report notes, arguing that it’s in the countries’ best

interests to intensify diversification efforts, which have been underway for

some time now, in order to secure long-term growth.

Shakeups in the oil industry

have seen traditional oil exporters cede market share to the US shale industry

and lose control over the price of oil while a potential easing of sanctions on

Iranian oil exports poses another risk, leaving even the most financially robust

GCC countries, such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, vulnerable and

struggling to maintain current living standards for coming generations, according

to the report.

As the steady flow of

petrodollars — which helps fund government spending and private consumption — has

dwindled, it has contributed to widening the persistent twin deficits of the

region’s economies. This, in turn, is blunting the policy tools at the disposal

of MENA governments and hurting their ability to support other traditional

growth engines, such as construction and real estate, which contribute between

10-15% to the GDP of GCC countries, according to the report.

“The

twin oil-coronavirus crisis has had a large negative impact on most sectors in

the non-oil economy with significant credit risk implications,”

noted Schuyler

D’Souza, Managing Director Middle East, Atradius. “The IMF in its latest report on the region estimates

that the

default risk for corporates has doubled and Atradius can confirm that payment

performance has deteriorated across the weaker sectors due to falling demand,

cash flow constraints and insufficient support from banks.”

Other key findings include:

*In Saudi Arabia, pro-growth

policies are expected to revive the construction sector while hydrocarbon

investments will underpin growth in the medium term alongside diversification

efforts as part of Vision 2030. Local skill shortages coupled with an exodus of

expats are key challenges.

*The UAE, one of the most

diversified Gulf states, has a promising medium-term outlook. Its protracted

recovery will be stimulated by the postponed World Expo, its ability to attract

foreign investment, and its status as a renewables pioneer.

*Egypt’s accommodative monetary

policy is expected to partially offset a drop in tourism, infrastructure

spending will boost construction while new gas finds will enhance exports.

The report forecasts the MENA

region will expand by 3.6% in 2021 and 4.0% in 2022 — most of which will be

driven by the non-oil sector as oil prices are unlikely to rise significantly

in the near future — and identifies the most promising sectors to help drive

growth in the region. These include education, information & communication,

fintech and pharmaceuticals. Other focus areas are aiding the growth of the manufacturing

sector in North Africa and the Middle East’s push for renewables.

“North African economies,

specifically Morocco and Tunisia, can build on the ongoing shift to high-tech

manufacturing and expansion of their trade networks while the Middle East is

well endowed with renewable energy sources and raising funds for renewable

energy projects is becoming easier,” noted Niels De Hoog, Senior Economist,

Atradius. “These efforts must be taken to the next level because holding on to the

current economic model will form an increasing drag on growth.”

Get the Atradius MENA Economic

Report here: https://atradius.com.hk/en/publications/economic-research-mena-economic-growth-engine-falters.html

