Blake Dair Announces New Managing Partner
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 1 December
2020 – Blake Dair Consulting Pte Ltd,
the Singapore based front office trading and technology specialist recruitment
company, would like to announce that Nafisa Manasawala will be appointed as
Managing Partner of the business from 1st December 2020.
Nafisa
has more than 20 years experience in top tier banking as a successful private
banker, executive search recruiter and internal talent acquisition specialist.
She has worked with banks like Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse
and Morgan Stanley. Nafisa combines team management experience with hands-on
recruitment experience and deep business understanding, making her a trusted
strategic partner in talent management and acquisition.
Nafisa
commented, “I am excited to join an established recruitment firm such as Blake
Dair Consulting and keen to contribute to the growth of the company through
exceptional client service and candidate advisory. My first priority is to build
the team selectively, to deepen our experience pool and enhance our market
reach.”
“Nafisa
joining is fantastic for the team at Blake Dair,” says James Ient, the Founding
Shareholder. “The experience Nafisa brings to Blake Dair really helps us
achieve our objective of being the preferred employer and preferred vendor in
this sector.”
Blake
Dair Consulting is a specialist recruitment firm operating in Singapore since
2011 that services clients with roles in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and
Singapore in Front Office, Trading and Trading Technology.
+65
67213050
Employment
Agency License: 11C2852