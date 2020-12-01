Blake Dair Announces New Managing Partner

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 1 December

2020 – Blake Dair Consulting Pte Ltd,

the Singapore based front office trading and technology specialist recruitment

company, would like to announce that Nafisa Manasawala will be appointed as

Managing Partner of the business from 1st December 2020.

Nafisa

has more than 20 years experience in top tier banking as a successful private

banker, executive search recruiter and internal talent acquisition specialist.

She has worked with banks like Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse

and Morgan Stanley. Nafisa combines team management experience with hands-on

recruitment experience and deep business understanding, making her a trusted

strategic partner in talent management and acquisition.

Nafisa

commented, “I am excited to join an established recruitment firm such as Blake

Dair Consulting and keen to contribute to the growth of the company through

exceptional client service and candidate advisory. My first priority is to build

the team selectively, to deepen our experience pool and enhance our market

reach.”

“Nafisa

joining is fantastic for the team at Blake Dair,” says James Ient, the Founding

Shareholder. “The experience Nafisa brings to Blake Dair really helps us

achieve our objective of being the preferred employer and preferred vendor in

this sector.”

Blake

Dair Consulting is a specialist recruitment firm operating in Singapore since

2011 that services clients with roles in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and

Singapore in Front Office, Trading and Trading Technology.

+65

67213050

info@bdc.sg

www.bdc.sg

Employment

Agency License: 11C2852