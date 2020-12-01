HUJ Dastoor appreciates HPC leadership for allotting plots to journalists

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) has highly appreciated efforts of office bearers of Hyderabad Press Club president Lala Rehman Samo, general secretary Muhammad Hussain Khan and its plots committee office bearers Khalid Khokhar, Junaid Khanzada and leader of Aqeel Ibrahim group Ali Hassan for their efforts in a decade long struggle to succeed in getting residential plots (family sheds) for journalists of Hyderabad.

HUJ also showered respect and admiration to former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah who continued to remove any kind of hurdle in this achievement. The dream of journalists of Hyderabad, imostly homeless, in getting shed for their families has come true with first draw of plots held at press club on 28 November 2020 at hands of Sindh minister Syed Nasir Shah who also announced that he would help press club to get development works for journalists colony carried out by Sindh government.

The meeting of HUJ was attended by Abbas Kassar, Akhtar Pirzada, Hakim Leghari, Syed Noor Alam Shah, Mujahid Aziz, Shamsher Khaskheli, Kazi Wasim and others.

