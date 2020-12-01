Salaries set to rise in 2021, but employers in the Philippines signal increased caution, says Mercer survey

Companies forecast a 5.6% overall increase in

salaries for 2021, but more than half say they expect changes to salary

increment levels.

salaries for 2021, but more than half say they expect changes to salary increment levels. Nearly seven in 10 companies have implemented

a hiring freeze

a hiring freeze 14% of companies expect lower bonus payouts

for 2021, with one in two stating it is too early to tell

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 1 December 2020 – Salaries in the

Philippines are projected to increase in 2021 despite the economic fallout from

the coronavirus pandemic. Companies in the Philippines are forecasting

an average 5.6% overall increase in salaries for 2021, up from 5.3% this year.

This is

according to the annual Philippines

Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) 2020 by Mercer, a global consulting leader in talent, health,

retirement, and investments. The survey polled 416 companies across

multiple industries in the Philippines between April and June this year, with

additional surveys conducted in July and August in light of the fast-changing

market environment.

The projected

salary increments come on the back of an uncertain economic outlook for the

Philippines, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expected to contract by 8.3%

this year. While growth is expected to rebound to 6.5% [1]in

2021, downside risks such as a slower-than-expected global recovery that could

weigh heavily on trade and investment, have resulted in caution among

companies.

Floriza Molon, Mercer’s Career Business Leader for the

Philippines said, “Due to the uncertainty, more than half of the companies have

indicated that they will delay the increase of salaries or revise salary

increment levels. With sustained pressure on businesses to keep costs

down, we see that companies are taking a cautious approach with regards to

salary budgets.”

Across industries surveyed, the Chemical industry is

expected to see the biggest rebound in salary increments at 5.5% in 2021, up

from 3.9% in 2020. The Consumer, Life Sciences, Energy as well as Retail and

Wholesale industries also saw slight increases compared to last year.

Ms Molon added, “While the

salary increase budget remains stable in spite of the pandemic, what we are

seeing is that companies are increasingly prudent with their compensation

policies as well as the allocation of the salary budget. Some of the

considerations include how business-critical the roles are, the potential and

performance of the employees, flight risk and availability of jobs in the

market.”

Variable Bonuses for 2020

remained stable, but decreases expected in 2021





Overall, average budgeted bonuses for 2020 dipped slightly at 16%, compared to

17% in 2019. The Life Science industry saw the highest increase at 23% compared

to 20% in 2019, while bonus payouts decreased in the Consumer, Logistics and

Shared Services & Outsourcing industries.

Ms Molon said, “91% of companies provided

bonuses in 2020, reflecting their strong performance in 2019. However, we

foresee a decrease in bonus payout in 2021 due to the uncertain economic

environment.”

Looking ahead, 14% of companies

expect the bonus payout for 2021 to be less than the previous year, while 50% say

it is too early to tell. Only 8% of companies expect budgeted bonuses to

increase in 2021.

With the cautious business

outlook, recruitment efforts are expected to slow in the year ahead. 69% of

companies in the Philippines indicated that they have imposed a hiring freeze

in 2020, with 10% reducing headcount due to the pandemic.

Embracing Flexible Working





The survey has also seen a shift

to remote working arrangements among companies in the Philippines. 67% of the

organization have implemented remote working arrangements in response to the

COVID-19 outbreak with 58% projecting that employees will be more likely to use

flexible working arrangement post-pandemic.

Teng

Alday, Mercer’s CEO for the Philippines said, “Companies in the Philippines

have successfully implemented flexible work arrangements amid the pandemic, with

only 14% of companies stating a decrease in the level of productivity. We

foresee more employers embracing flexible working arrangement which provides an

opportunity for companies to review their compensation and total rewards

packages more holistically to adopt variable pay and other reward initiatives

such as work-from-home allowances to recognise and retain critical talent.

“As the financial impact of the pandemic continues to play

out, companies are taking a cautious approach in light of cost pressures and

the need to protect their core business. We encourage companies to adopt

strategies that balance economics and empathy as employee engagement and

retention will be critical in their road to recovery.”

About Mercer’s Total Remuneration Survey

The Total

Remuneration Survey, Mercer’s flagship annual compensation and benefits

benchmarking study, identifies current pay practices and benefits policies, as

well as budget, hiring and turnover trends for the year ahead. In addition, Mercer also conducts regular pulse

surveys throughout the year to keep up with the impact of the rapidly changing

business environment and compensation and workforce trends.

For

more data and insights from Mercer’s Philippines Total Remuneration Survey

2020, please see here .

About Mercer

Mercer builds brighter

futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment

outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the

firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas

of risk, strategy and people, with 75,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly

dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit