TE Asia Healthcare Partners expands its oncology regional portfolio by investing in Beacon Hospital
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
1 December 2020 – TE Asia Healthcare
Partners (TE Asia), a leading private healthcare investment and operations
platform, has formed a strategic collaboration with Beacon Hospital, Malaysia’s
leading oncology specialist hospital. Along with this partnership, TE Asia will
acquire a significant stake in Beacon Hospital. This is in line with TE Asia’s strategy
in establishing single-specialty hospitals that bring clinician expertise and
healthcare operators together to deliver efficient and high-quality care.
“The healthcare
landscape is changing. Patients are becoming more sophisticated and proactive
in exploring options for their needs. As medicine grows increasingly complex,
healthcare needs to cater to more specific and specialized demands. To better fulfill
such needs, we are further expanding our Integrated Oncology Centres (IOC)
regional portfolio with Beacon Hospital onboard,” says Eng Aik Meng, Group
Chief Executive Officer of TE Healthcare.
Beacon Hospital
is a multidisciplinary hospital with a focus on oncology treatments. It recently
received re-accreditation as an European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)
Designated Centre of Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care and is the first
hospital in Malaysia to receive an ESMO re-accreditation.
TE Healthcare’s
IOC portfolio now includes 7 oncology centres and more than 40
oncologists across Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. By
coordinating resources, sharing best practices, and
tapping on economies of scale, IOC benefits both doctors and patients.
Compared to traditional
multi-specialty healthcare, single-specialty hospitals offer the advantages of
specialisation, reduce operational costs, require less capital, and more
importantly, improve patient accessibility. “Our doctors are our partners and
hence involved in all major decisions. Their success becomes our success. The
IOC platform enables doctors to focus on a particular set of diseases and be
assured of access to capital and operational & management expertise. With
this, we expect to provide better outcomes to all our patients,” Eng Aik Meng
added.
“We are excited to be part of TE Asia Healthcare
Partners’ IOC network as it will immediately benefit our doctors and patients through various
collaborations. We remain committed to
offering the same, if not
better, high-quality treatments to patients under our corporate social
responsibility (CSR) programme, which has subsidized more than RM32mil of
treatment costs for the under-privileged since 2011. We will continue to be very passionate
in providing the best treatment to patients from all walks of life through
various initiatives. In line with our
vision to be A Good Hospital, this is our contribution to Malaysia’s
healthcare delivery system,” said
Mary Chen, Managing Director of Beacon Hospital.
On future prospects, Eng Aik Meng believes there are
huge opportunities in the region. “We see a huge demand in specialty healthcare
services in Malaysia as well as the rest of Southeast Asia. We are actively
exploring new collaborations with top healthcare professionals. In the pipeline
for 2021, we are already working with a few
of Malaysia’s leading spine and joint surgeons to open a specialty orthopaedics
centre in HSC Medical Centre. We are also opening new specialty centres in Singapore
and Indonesia.” Other than Beacon Hospital and HSC Medical Centre, TE Asia
Healthcare Platform’s portfolio in Malaysia includes Cardiac Vascular Sentral
KL (CVSKL).
About TE Asia Healthcare Partners
TE Asia Healthcare Partners is a private healthcare
investment and operations platform established in 2014. Backed by TPG Capital,
the firm invests in a portfolio of healthcare assets in the region, focusing on
specialty centres and hospitals.