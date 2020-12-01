TE Asia Healthcare Partners expands its oncology regional portfolio by investing in Beacon Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

1 December 2020 – TE Asia Healthcare

Partners (TE Asia), a leading private healthcare investment and operations

platform, has formed a strategic collaboration with Beacon Hospital, Malaysia’s

leading oncology specialist hospital. Along with this partnership, TE Asia will

acquire a significant stake in Beacon Hospital. This is in line with TE Asia’s strategy

in establishing single-specialty hospitals that bring clinician expertise and

healthcare operators together to deliver efficient and high-quality care.

“The healthcare

landscape is changing. Patients are becoming more sophisticated and proactive

in exploring options for their needs. As medicine grows increasingly complex,

healthcare needs to cater to more specific and specialized demands. To better fulfill

such needs, we are further expanding our Integrated Oncology Centres (IOC)

regional portfolio with Beacon Hospital onboard,” says Eng Aik Meng, Group

Chief Executive Officer of TE Healthcare.

Beacon Hospital

is a multidisciplinary hospital with a focus on oncology treatments. It recently

received re-accreditation as an European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

Designated Centre of Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care and is the first

hospital in Malaysia to receive an ESMO re-accreditation.

TE Healthcare’s

IOC portfolio now includes 7 oncology centres and more than 40

oncologists across Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. By

coordinating resources, sharing best practices, and

tapping on economies of scale, IOC benefits both doctors and patients.

Compared to traditional

multi-specialty healthcare, single-specialty hospitals offer the advantages of

specialisation, reduce operational costs, require less capital, and more

importantly, improve patient accessibility. “Our doctors are our partners and

hence involved in all major decisions. Their success becomes our success. The

IOC platform enables doctors to focus on a particular set of diseases and be

assured of access to capital and operational & management expertise. With

this, we expect to provide better outcomes to all our patients,” Eng Aik Meng

added.

“We are excited to be part of TE Asia Healthcare

Partners’ IOC network as it will immediately benefit our doctors and patients through various

collaborations. We remain committed to

offering the same, if not

better, high-quality treatments to patients under our corporate social

responsibility (CSR) programme, which has subsidized more than RM32mil of

treatment costs for the under-privileged since 2011. We will continue to be very passionate

in providing the best treatment to patients from all walks of life through

various initiatives. In line with our

vision to be A Good Hospital, this is our contribution to Malaysia’s

healthcare delivery system,” said

Mary Chen, Managing Director of Beacon Hospital.

On future prospects, Eng Aik Meng believes there are

huge opportunities in the region. “We see a huge demand in specialty healthcare

services in Malaysia as well as the rest of Southeast Asia. We are actively

exploring new collaborations with top healthcare professionals. In the pipeline

for 2021, we are already working with a few

of Malaysia’s leading spine and joint surgeons to open a specialty orthopaedics

centre in HSC Medical Centre. We are also opening new specialty centres in Singapore

and Indonesia.” Other than Beacon Hospital and HSC Medical Centre, TE Asia

Healthcare Platform’s portfolio in Malaysia includes Cardiac Vascular Sentral

KL (CVSKL).

About TE Asia Healthcare Partners

TE Asia Healthcare Partners is a private healthcare

investment and operations platform established in 2014. Backed by TPG Capital,

the firm invests in a portfolio of healthcare assets in the region, focusing on

specialty centres and hospitals.

tehealthcare.com