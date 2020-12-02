iText Software is a Digital Signing Partner of Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GOVTECH)’s National Digital Identity (NDI) Program
GHENT,
BELGIUM – Media OutReach – 2 December 2020 – From 5 November 2020,
SingPass users can use the new “Sign with SingPass” feature to electronically
sign contracts, agreements and other legal documentation. This new feature will
be progressively rolled out by the Government Technology Agency’s wholly owned
subsidiary, Assurity Trusted Solutions Pte Ltd (ATS), in collaboration with leading PDF
technology provider iText
Software and 7 more partners: DocuSign, Netrust, Adobe, OneSpan, Dedoco,
Tessaract.io and Kofax.
iText’s award-winning
products are used by millions of users, both open source and commercial. The
diverse customer base includes many of the Fortune 500 companies – ranging from
technology, financial, travel to healthcare companies, as well as small
companies and government agencies.
Besides digitally signed PDFs, iText enables
an even wider range of crucial document creation, manipulation and processing needs;
such as text redaction with pdfSweep, multilanguage
extraction and rendering with pdfCalligraph,
recognizing text from scanned documents with pdfOCR, data
extraction with pdf2Data, PDF
creation from HTML with pdfHTML, generating
images from PDFs with pdfRender, flattening
dynamic forms with pdfXFA, or
easy creation of PDFs based on templates using the low-code tool iText DITO.
As more businesses offer “Sign with SingPass”, users can look
forward to using digital signatures to complete transactions without the need
to be physically present to sign PDF documents.
Today’s SingPass has evolved to provide seamless and convenient
access to over 1,000 digital services offered by some 250 government agencies
and private organisations. There are now over 2.1 million users of the SingPass
Mobile app since its launch.
As Benedict Lee (李家福), Regional Manager, Asia Pacific for iText
says: “iText Software is a proud partner of GovTech’s national digital identity
(NDI) initiative. Working together with GovTech, iText has developed an SDK and
code examples to demonstrate the integration of an organisation’s document
workflow with the NDI Digital Signing Service to allow digital signing of PDF
documents in high volumes. By using the open source and dual licensed iText 7 library
(available for Java and .NET) to create and process ISO-compliant, PDF
documents, customers can interface with the SingPass Mobile app and utilise
secure, digitally signed PDFs in a modern, digitalised document workflow, a
necessity in automated document management. Ultimately, businesses can benefit
from growing their business with the NDI SingPass digital signing integration.”
About iText Software
