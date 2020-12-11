7-SELECT invites you to a Chocolate Winter Wonderland With the Launch of 5 Brand New Chocolate Delights
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December
2020 – What better time is there than winter to indulge
yourself with a chocolate treat? It’s the perfect pick-me-up when the weather
turns chilly! In this update, 7-SELECT is proud to present a range of tempting
seasonal delights so you can enjoy the sweet taste of chocolate anytime,
anywhere.
Soft
fluffy bread and rich chocolate — a match made in heaven!
Bread lovers with a sweet tooth, look no further! The 7-SELECT Chocolate Cream Roll ($10) is every chocoholic’s dream. Rich
chocolate cream and choc chips are sandwiched in a soft and fluffy Japanese
style bread bun made using authentic Japanese flour. With every bite, you’ll savour
the smoothness of the whipped cream and the intense chocolate flavours of the
choc chips. Or try the 7-SELECT Chocolate Melon Bread ($10). Chocolate
cream inside a chocolate bun drizzled with even more chocolate — it’s a veritable
chocolate triple threat!
Chocolate
desserts to put a smile on your face
Treat yourself to dessert anytime of the day with
7-Eleven! Introducing the 7-SELECT
Chocolate Cream Puff ($13), sourced directly from Japan. Each puff
is generously filled with indulgent chocolate cream, so you’ll experience a
rich chocolate hit with every mouthful. Or
try the crowd-pleaser that is the 7-SELECT Chocolate Cream Mille Crepe ($21) in which smooth
tasting chocolate cream is layered between a multitude of fine crepes. And
finally, experience the 7-SELECT
Chocolate Mousse Rose-Style Cake ($21) — an
exquisite Instaworthy dessert that looks as divine as it tastes. It’s the
perfect little gift for that special someone or, even better, for yourself!
* All
stated prices are valid from 9 December – 22 December 2020. Prices might change without
notification. Product price shown at the
store will be final.