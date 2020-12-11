7-SELECT invites you to a Chocolate Winter Wonderland With the Launch of 5 Brand New Chocolate Delights

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December

2020 – What better time is there than winter to indulge

yourself with a chocolate treat? It’s the perfect pick-me-up when the weather

turns chilly! In this update, 7-SELECT is proud to present a range of tempting

seasonal delights so you can enjoy the sweet taste of chocolate anytime,

anywhere.

#7ElevenHK #7ElevenMacau #7Eleven #OwnBrand #7SELECT #NewProductLaunch

# ChocolateWinterWonderland #ChocCreamRoll #ChocMelonBread #ChocCreamPuff #ChocCreamMilleCrepe

#ChocMousseRoseCake





Soft

fluffy bread and rich chocolate — a match made in heaven!

Bread lovers with a sweet tooth, look no further! The 7-SELECT Chocolate Cream Roll ($10) is every chocoholic’s dream. Rich

chocolate cream and choc chips are sandwiched in a soft and fluffy Japanese

style bread bun made using authentic Japanese flour. With every bite, you’ll savour

the smoothness of the whipped cream and the intense chocolate flavours of the

choc chips. Or try the 7-SELECT Chocolate Melon Bread ($10). Chocolate

cream inside a chocolate bun drizzled with even more chocolate — it’s a veritable

chocolate triple threat!

Chocolate

desserts to put a smile on your face

Treat yourself to dessert anytime of the day with

7-Eleven! Introducing the 7-SELECT

Chocolate Cream Puff ($13), sourced directly from Japan. Each puff

is generously filled with indulgent chocolate cream, so you’ll experience a

rich chocolate hit with every mouthful. Or

try the crowd-pleaser that is the 7-SELECT Chocolate Cream Mille Crepe ($21) in which smooth

tasting chocolate cream is layered between a multitude of fine crepes. And

finally, experience the 7-SELECT

Chocolate Mousse Rose-Style Cake ($21) — an

exquisite Instaworthy dessert that looks as divine as it tastes. It’s the

perfect little gift for that special someone or, even better, for yourself!

* All

stated prices are valid from 9 December – 22 December 2020. Prices might change without

notification. Product price shown at the

store will be final.