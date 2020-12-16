Best Career Benefits of Becoming Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate

There are a variety of ways to advance your IT profession, and it can be challenging to decide what path to take. If it’s difficult for you to choose the step to start with, consider earning a credential as it will help you follow soaring trends in the industry. For instance, for those working with AWS cloud technologies, the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate will be a great choice.

Cloud computing has been a staple in service-oriented web applications in recent years. And the Amazon Web Services platform caters to the largest number of clients on the Internet. That is why becoming an AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate, you will not only get access to plenty of high-paying opportunities, but you will also get to future-proof your career as there would be no shortage of demand in the industry.

Why Earn This AWS Badge?

As previously mentioned, becoming a certified solutions architect proficient in utilizing Amazon Web Services grants you access to a lucrative career path in cloud computing. This credential often serves as a common entry-point for aspiring IT professionals to enter the massive and continuously growing cloud architecting space. It demonstrates your proficiency in designing and deploying robust, reliable, and cost-effect solutions on the Amazon Web Services platform.

Moreover, according to the PayScale.com website, professionals with AWS knowledge are among the industry’s highest-paid receiving about $105 per annum. Speaking in detail, an employee with the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate can expect an annual income of $133k which can also raise depending on the experience, location, and organization you are working for.

How to Get Accredited?

To acquire the named certification, you have to pass SAA-C02 exam. It is meant for aspiring professionals who can perform a solutions architect role and already have at least one year of hands-on experience designing distributed systems on AWS that are scalable, cost-efficient, available, and fault-tolerant. The passing score is 720 out of 1000 and the fee you need to pay to enroll in the test is $150. Considering these aspects, proper preparation for the assessment is essential, so let’s see the best study approaches.

Exam Details and Best Preparation Options

The first thing for you to find out is the exam outline and the topics covered. SAA-C02 focuses on designing resilient, high-performing, cost-optimized, and secure architectures and apps. The two types of questions provided are multiple-choice and multiple-response that are known to be tricky. Therefore, one should have an adequate understanding of the concepts so as to easily choose the correct answers.

Fortunately, there are plenty of training resources found from the AWS website and third parties that are both paid and free to access. These are lectures, lab simulation guides, and practice tests. Taking practice tests is definitely the best and fastest way to prepare for this exam. It helps solidify your understanding of the themes and prepares you to tackle the real-world tasks you are expected to solve.

Wrap Up

Becoming an AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate is a popular entry point in a lucrative cloud computing career. It brings a number of high-paying opportunities in the field and helps to stay demanded. Be focused and dedicated during the preparation phase, and through active learning and taking practice tests, certification is virtually guaranteed!

