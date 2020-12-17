KURAND, Collaborating With Breweries across Japan, Has Relaunched Its E-Commerce Site in Hong Kong

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 17

December 2020 – Liquor Innovation

Co., Ltd (Head Office: Adachi-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuro

Ogiwara) has renewed “KURAND Hong Kong”, an E-commerce site for

“KURAND”, a brand operated by Liquor Innovation, to sell original

products, mainly Japanese sake, in Hong Kong in collaboration with breweries

all across Japan from December 17, 2020. KURAND aims to become a platform that

connects breweries with customers around the world by developing and selling

new sake brands in partnership with breweries all across Japan.





About KURAND E-commerce

KURAND has signed partnership agreements with about 60 breweries across

Japan and has worked with them to produce about 160 original products. KURAND

also operates its sister stores in Japan, such as KURAND SAKE MARKET, which

specializes in sake drinking comparisons experiences. With this renewal,

customers in Hong Kong can now conveniently purchase KURAND’s original

products.

KURAND Hong Kong： https://hk.kurand.jp/





We are now based in Hong Kong

Having a Hong Kong base will bring three benefits to users.

1,Lower shipping costs

We used to deliver from Japan, but now we can deliver from

inside Hong Kong. The costs are reduced and thus the price will also be

lowered.

2, Shorter delivery time

The products will be sent out from inside Hong Kong, which

means the distance they take to arrive to you is also shorter.

Delivery usually takes 1-3 days from order.

3, Refrigerated items, sparkling and otherwise, will now

be available for purchase!

Products that require special storage equipment will be

available to order in the future.

Sake, Fruit wine, wine, shochu, beer, etc., which are

popular on the E-commerce site in Japan, will be available on the E-commerce

site in Hong Kong. The lineup will be expanded sequentially.

Full-scale launch of two new services with the renewal.

1,KURAND CLUB

KURAND CLUB is a membership-based subscription service.

The popular sake subscription service in Japan has now

officially arrived! Each month, unique sake breweries from all over Japan will

deliver to you their specially brewed sake that can only be found in that

season at that place.





2,KURAND PARTNERS

Japanese sake purchasing service for Hong Kong restaurants

is now in full swing.

Three Advantages of KURAND PARTNERS

1, Special price for restaurants and bars.

2, Receive special coupons on a regular basis

3, Information on special offers and limited time

products

About KURAND new products

Anime Sake set

In collaboration with three popular Tatsunoko Productions

anime works. This is an authentic Japanese sake that brings back memories of

the classic anime during the 70’s such as “Yatterman,” “The

Genie Family” and “Science Ninja Team Gatchaman.

TEHAJIME

The typical alcohol content of sake is 16-18 degrees, but

TEHAJIME is a sake for sake beginners with a low alcohol content of 8 degrees

achieved by using a unique brewing method. In online stores in Japan, it is the

most popular product among women and the first time sake drinkers.

Meat Lovers Only

This is the world’s best sake to go with meat, as recognized

by restaurants specializing in meat dishes. This sake was created in

collaboration with “29ON,” a high-end, member-only restaurant specializing

in pairing low-temperature cooked meat and sake. By using a special

manufacturing method, it has a complex and delicious flavor that is unbeatable

with any meat.

Liquor Innovation’s effort

There are many sake breweries that are technologically

proficient but have not yet gained market recognition. There are a variety of

reasons for this, such as a decline in domestic consumption of sake, in lack of

staff to run the family business, and limitations of the industry’s

distribution system. In addition, historic sake breweries are closing down in

recent years. In order to overcome this situation, Liquor Innovation has

adopted a business model called “SPL” (*1), which covers everything

from planning and production all the way to distribution and sales. To date, we

have signed partnership agreements with about 60 breweries across Japan and

have produced approximately 160 types of original products with them utilizing

our SPL business model.

*The term SPA was used in the apparel industry, referring to a sales model

that vertically integrates manufacturing to retailing. And SPL was developed by

changing “apparel ” to “liquor”.

About KURAND

The concept of KURAND is “A constant stream of

wonderful sake encounters”. In the

future, we will form partnerships with sake breweries across Japan to

develop and sell original products, mainly sake, through an E-commerce service,

with the aim of becoming a platform that connects customers with sake breweries

nationwide. There are sake breweries that do not appear in the market due to

traditional distribution limitations, but they are working very hard in

crafting their own sake to produce a better product. We collaborate with them

from the beginning production process to marketing and sales of the products.

At KURAND, we value the “story” of each sake brewery and wish to

deliver to our customers through our directly managed stores, E-commerce

platform and our partnership restaurants.





About Liquor Innovation

Liquor Innovation Co., Ltd. is a venture company that

operates in the alcoholic beverage industry with the mission of “creating

new value in the Japanese alcohol industry”. Based on its “SPL”

business model, handling the process of distribution, sales and manufacturing

with the breweries.



<Inquiry>