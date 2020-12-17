KURAND, Collaborating With Breweries across Japan, Has Relaunched Its E-Commerce Site in Hong Kong
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 17
December 2020 – Liquor Innovation
Co., Ltd (Head Office: Adachi-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuro
Ogiwara) has renewed “KURAND Hong Kong”, an E-commerce site for
“KURAND”, a brand operated by Liquor Innovation, to sell original
products, mainly Japanese sake, in Hong Kong in collaboration with breweries
all across Japan from December 17, 2020. KURAND aims to become a platform that
connects breweries with customers around the world by developing and selling
new sake brands in partnership with breweries all across Japan.
About KURAND E-commerce
KURAND has signed partnership agreements with about 60 breweries across
Japan and has worked with them to produce about 160 original products. KURAND
also operates its sister stores in Japan, such as KURAND SAKE MARKET, which
specializes in sake drinking comparisons experiences. With this renewal,
customers in Hong Kong can now conveniently purchase KURAND’s original
products.
KURAND Hong Kong：https://hk.kurand.jp/
We are now based in Hong Kong
Having a Hong Kong base will bring three benefits to users.
1,Lower shipping costs
We used to deliver from Japan, but now we can deliver from
inside Hong Kong. The costs are reduced and thus the price will also be
lowered.
2, Shorter delivery time
The products will be sent out from inside Hong Kong, which
means the distance they take to arrive to you is also shorter.
Delivery usually takes 1-3 days from order.
3, Refrigerated items, sparkling and otherwise, will now
be available for purchase!
Products that require special storage equipment will be
available to order in the future.
Sake, Fruit wine, wine, shochu, beer, etc., which are
popular on the E-commerce site in Japan, will be available on the E-commerce
site in Hong Kong. The lineup will be expanded sequentially.
Full-scale launch of two new services with the renewal.
1,KURAND CLUB
KURAND CLUB is a membership-based subscription service.
The popular sake subscription service in Japan has now
officially arrived! Each month, unique sake breweries from all over Japan will
deliver to you their specially brewed sake that can only be found in that
season at that place.
2,KURAND PARTNERS
Japanese sake purchasing service for Hong Kong restaurants
is now in full swing.
Three Advantages of KURAND PARTNERS
1, Special price for restaurants and bars.
2, Receive special coupons on a regular basis
3, Information on special offers and limited time
products
About KURAND new products
Anime Sake set
In collaboration with three popular Tatsunoko Productions
anime works. This is an authentic Japanese sake that brings back memories of
the classic anime during the 70’s such as “Yatterman,” “The
Genie Family” and “Science Ninja Team Gatchaman.
TEHAJIME
The typical alcohol content of sake is 16-18 degrees, but
TEHAJIME is a sake for sake beginners with a low alcohol content of 8 degrees
achieved by using a unique brewing method. In online stores in Japan, it is the
most popular product among women and the first time sake drinkers.
Meat Lovers Only
This is the world’s best sake to go with meat, as recognized
by restaurants specializing in meat dishes. This sake was created in
collaboration with “29ON,” a high-end, member-only restaurant specializing
in pairing low-temperature cooked meat and sake. By using a special
manufacturing method, it has a complex and delicious flavor that is unbeatable
with any meat.
Liquor Innovation’s effort
There are many sake breweries that are technologically
proficient but have not yet gained market recognition. There are a variety of
reasons for this, such as a decline in domestic consumption of sake, in lack of
staff to run the family business, and limitations of the industry’s
distribution system. In addition, historic sake breweries are closing down in
recent years. In order to overcome this situation, Liquor Innovation has
adopted a business model called “SPL” (*1), which covers everything
from planning and production all the way to distribution and sales. To date, we
have signed partnership agreements with about 60 breweries across Japan and
have produced approximately 160 types of original products with them utilizing
our SPL business model.
*The term SPA was used in the apparel industry, referring to a sales model
that vertically integrates manufacturing to retailing. And SPL was developed by
changing “apparel ” to “liquor”.
About KURAND
The concept of KURAND is “A constant stream of
wonderful sake encounters”. In the
future, we will form partnerships with sake breweries across Japan to
develop and sell original products, mainly sake, through an E-commerce service,
with the aim of becoming a platform that connects customers with sake breweries
nationwide. There are sake breweries that do not appear in the market due to
traditional distribution limitations, but they are working very hard in
crafting their own sake to produce a better product. We collaborate with them
from the beginning production process to marketing and sales of the products.
At KURAND, we value the “story” of each sake brewery and wish to
deliver to our customers through our directly managed stores, E-commerce
platform and our partnership restaurants.
About Liquor Innovation
Liquor Innovation Co., Ltd. is a venture company that
operates in the alcoholic beverage industry with the mission of “creating
new value in the Japanese alcohol industry”. Based on its “SPL”
business model, handling the process of distribution, sales and manufacturing
with the breweries.
<Inquiry>
Liquor Innovation Co., Ltd.
Website : https://hk.kurand.jp/
Email : info@global.kurand.jp
Instagram :
ID @kurand_hongkong
URL https://www.instagram.com/kurand_hongkong/
Facebook :
ID @KURANDHONGKONG
URL https://www.facebook.com/KURANDHONGKONG/