Michelin Wins Sustainability Award for Natural Rubber Sustainable Supply Chain from the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 17

December 2020 – Michelin has won

the ‘Smart Mobility’ award from the European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

(EuroCham) at its inaugural EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2020, held virtually

on November 17, 2020. The award recognized Michelin’s continued efforts to

ensure that its raw materials, in particular natural rubber, are sustainably

and ethically sourced.

The

Awards Seminar was graced by Mrs Ursula von der Leyen, President of the

European Commission and Ms Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability

and the Environment. The Sustainability Awards 2020 marked the importance of sustainability

for both the EU Commission and the Singapore Government as both parties strive

to create a sustainable future across different sectors, which has been demonstrated

by The EU Commission’s European Green Deal and Singapore’s Sustainability

Concept Plan.

Since

2014, Michelin has been committed to and innovating towards a sustainable

supply chain to reduce greenhouse emissions. Natural rubber, a key material

used in tire manufacturing, has a particularly complex supply chain where 85%

of the global supply is provided for by smallholder farmers. To meet this

challenge, Michelin’s natural rubber procurement and technical hub, hosted in

Singapore, developed an innovative digital solution, RubberWay®.

RubberWay®

assesses and maps social and environmental risks throughout the natural rubber

supply chain — which includes around six million farmers, 100,000

intermediaries and over 500 processing plants. The deployment of this solution

has allowed both Michelin as well as its suppliers to aggregate and

statistically analyze large amounts of supply chain data. This data is

visualized on a web-based dashboard to identify jurisdictions of higher risk so

that mitigating activities can be carried out to improve sustainability in the

value chain. Michelin has also leveraged third party assessments to determine

the CSR performance of its direct suppliers. Alongside other commitments toward

material efficiency, reduced environmental impact of production and pursuit of

innovative technologies, Michelin is offering everyone a better way forward

through smart and sustainable mobility.

“In

line with its ‘all sustainable’ vision, Michelin envisions sustainable natural

rubber as a means to uphold human rights, protect forests and foster essential

environmental services. This award is the confirmation that sustainable sourcing,

and in particular natural rubber procurement, has an important role to play

within the European Union Green Deal, especially here in Singapore and

Asia,” said Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Managing Director, Societe Des Matieres

Premieres Tropicales Pte Ltd (SMPT). SMPT is a dedicated subsidiary by the

Michelin Group as sole supplier of the group’s Natural Rubber.

“This

important award is recognition of Michelin’s sustainability initiatives, and it

strengthens our ambition that everything we do should be sustainable,” said

Chan Hock Sen, Country Head of Michelin Singapore.

The

EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2020 recognized and acknowledged best

sustainability practices by members of the European Chamber of Commerce in

Singapore in the following categories:

Smart

Mobility

Mobility Clean

and Efficient Energy

and Efficient Energy Circular

Economy

Economy Sustainable

Food and Nutrition

Food and Nutrition Green

Finance

The

winners were judged by a panel of judges, including distinguished

sustainability professionals and EuroCham’s strategic knowledge partner,

Accenture based on four key criteria: Sustainability Strategy and Culture;

Technology and Innovation; Ecosystem Partnerships; and Social, Environment and

Economic Impact.

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility

company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients’ mobility, sustainably;

designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for

its clients’ needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich

trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology

materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in

Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has more than

127,000 employees and operates 69 tire production facilities which together

produced around 200 million tires in 2019. (www.michelin.com)