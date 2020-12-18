Adobe launches Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure in Singapore to accelerate modernization of digital signing experiences

Strategic partnership furthers Adobe’s commitment to support end-to-end digital experiences for private and public sector organizations in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 18 December 2020 – Adobe today announced the launch of Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure with the establishment of a local data center in

Singapore. A critical ingredient of Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Sign is

Adobe’s eSignature solution.

Singapore is a leader in Asia Pacific (APAC) in terms of the maturity of

public and private sector digital experiences. The Government Technology Agency

(GovTech) recently announced the launch of an ambitious national digital identity (NDI) project, ‘Sign

with Singpass’, that will enable digital document signing on a number of

platforms, including Adobe. The initiative is also expected to extend into the

corporate use ecosystem to benefit businesses in the private sector,

particularly those in legal and financial services, and telecommunications.

Adobe will introduce Adobe Sign on Azure in 2021, further removing barriers

to the cloud for local enterprises. For years, Adobe and Microsoft have worked together to unite data,

content and workflows, helping brands worldwide transform their businesses. Adobe

Sign is Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution that

integrates across the company’s portfolio, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Adobe Sign customers include Hitachi, HSBC and TSB Bank.

“Today we are announcing deepening integration of Adobe Sign on Microsoft

Azure in Singapore to bring computing power closer to users and provide support

for ‘Sign with SingPass’. The launch will enhance collaboration and business

agility for organizations that are already running Adobe and Microsoft

solutions. As businesses transition to remote or hybrid work models, we’ve seen

demand for Adobe Sign increase by over 200 percent since the end of last year

through Q3 this year. This highlights the critical role that digital documents

play in today’s environment,” said Chandra Sinnathamby, Head of Adobe

Document Cloud, Asia Pacific.

Enterprise users of applications that run on Azure will enjoy easy

deployment of digital signing processes via Adobe Sign, which is already built

into the enterprise foundation of familiar programs such as Microsoft

Sharepoint, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook.

Gerald Leo, Commercial Partners Director, Microsoft

Singapore said, “Microsoft and Adobe

have been long-term partners in providing secure, end-to-end digital customer

experiences, and Adobe has recently been recognized as the 2020 Microsoft Global

Alliance Partner of the Year. This underscores the depth

and breadth of the partnership, and now with the expansion of Adobe Sign

integration on Microsoft Azure to Singapore, businesses will benefit from

uninterrupted digital workflows and experiences.”

As a global leader in digital document experiences and the inventor of the

PDF, Adobe is uniquely positioned to support secure digital document processes

in APAC. In addition to its support for Singapore’s NDI, Adobe also partners

with governments globally on initiatives including Aadhaar signing in India, and is currently authorized in the U.S. as Federal Risk and

Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored — a standardized approach that makes it easier for government agencies to

quickly adopt new cloud services. Furthering this commitment, Adobe has

announced the intent to pursue FedRAMP Moderate

status for Adobe Sign.

“The

need for presence-less, paperless solutions is increasingly important to

enable enterprises and individuals to transact digitally. Adobe will be

integrating with SingPass Sign to offer digital signatures that are

identifiable and uniquely linked to the signer. Their partnership with Azure

will further propagate the benefits of using Sign with SingPass to their

clients and create seamless digital experiences for end users. GovTech will

continue to work with our partners to accelerate digitalization for businesses

and provide more convenient digital services for SingPass users,” said Kwok

Quek Sin, Senior Director, National Digital Identity, GovTech.