Adobe launches Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure in Singapore to accelerate modernization of digital signing experiences
Strategic partnership furthers Adobe’s commitment to support end-to-end digital experiences for private and public sector organizations in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 18 December 2020 – Adobe today announced the launch of Adobe Sign on Microsoft Azure with the establishment of a local data center in
Singapore. A critical ingredient of Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Sign is
Adobe’s eSignature solution.
Singapore is a leader in Asia Pacific (APAC) in terms of the maturity of
public and private sector digital experiences. The Government Technology Agency
(GovTech) recently announced the launch of an ambitious national digital identity (NDI) project, ‘Sign
with Singpass’, that will enable digital document signing on a number of
platforms, including Adobe. The initiative is also expected to extend into the
corporate use ecosystem to benefit businesses in the private sector,
particularly those in legal and financial services, and telecommunications.
Adobe will introduce Adobe Sign on Azure in 2021, further removing barriers
to the cloud for local enterprises. For years, Adobe and Microsoft have worked together to unite data,
content and workflows, helping brands worldwide transform their businesses. Adobe
Sign is Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution that
integrates across the company’s portfolio, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Adobe Sign customers include Hitachi, HSBC and TSB Bank.
“Today we are announcing deepening integration of Adobe Sign on Microsoft
Azure in Singapore to bring computing power closer to users and provide support
for ‘Sign with SingPass’. The launch will enhance collaboration and business
agility for organizations that are already running Adobe and Microsoft
solutions. As businesses transition to remote or hybrid work models, we’ve seen
demand for Adobe Sign increase by over 200 percent since the end of last year
through Q3 this year. This highlights the critical role that digital documents
play in today’s environment,” said Chandra Sinnathamby, Head of Adobe
Document Cloud, Asia Pacific.
Enterprise users of applications that run on Azure will enjoy easy
deployment of digital signing processes via Adobe Sign, which is already built
into the enterprise foundation of familiar programs such as Microsoft
Sharepoint, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook.
Gerald Leo, Commercial Partners Director, Microsoft
Singapore said, “Microsoft and Adobe
have been long-term partners in providing secure, end-to-end digital customer
experiences, and Adobe has recently been recognized as the 2020 Microsoft Global
Alliance Partner of the Year. This underscores the depth
and breadth of the partnership, and now with the expansion of Adobe Sign
integration on Microsoft Azure to Singapore, businesses will benefit from
uninterrupted digital workflows and experiences.”
As a global leader in digital document experiences and the inventor of the
PDF, Adobe is uniquely positioned to support secure digital document processes
in APAC. In addition to its support for Singapore’s NDI, Adobe also partners
with governments globally on initiatives including Aadhaar signing in India, and is currently authorized in the U.S. as Federal Risk and
Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Tailored — a standardized approach that makes it easier for government agencies to
quickly adopt new cloud services. Furthering this commitment, Adobe has
announced the intent to pursue FedRAMP Moderate
status for Adobe Sign.
“The
need for presence-less, paperless solutions is increasingly important to
enable enterprises and individuals to transact digitally. Adobe will be
integrating with SingPass Sign to offer digital signatures that are
identifiable and uniquely linked to the signer. Their partnership with Azure
will further propagate the benefits of using Sign with SingPass to their
clients and create seamless digital experiences for end users. GovTech will
continue to work with our partners to accelerate digitalization for businesses
and provide more convenient digital services for SingPass users,” said Kwok
Quek Sin, Senior Director, National Digital Identity, GovTech.