CPA Australia and Shanghai National Accounting Institute Reveal Accounting and Finance Technology Trends

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – CPA

Australia and Shanghai National Accounting Institute (SNAI), a leading public

service institution affiliated with the Ministry of Finance of China, announced

yesterday the publication of a new book titled 10 key technology trends for accounting

and finance professionals in China.

Professor Liu Qin, Deputy President of Shanghai National Accounting Institute and Michael Yu, President of CPA Australia’s East and Central Committee 2020 joined celebrated the book launch moment together with authors of the book and guests

The book

highlights the top 10 technologies that had the most impact on the accounting

and finance profession in China in 2020 and five key technology trends that are

predicted to influence them in the coming years.

The top 10

technologies that had the greatest impact on accounting and finance

professionals in China in 2020 are: cloud computing, electronic invoicing, big

data, electronic archiving, robotic process automation (RPA), enterprise

resource planning (ERP) system, blockchain, mobile payments, data mining and computer

assisted audit techniques (CAATs). The top five technology trends are: blockchain invoicing,

digital currency, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and distributed ledger

technology.

Based on in-depth

interviews with various experts from leading companies and universities, the

book showcases how China’s leading companies adopted technologies into their

accounting, financial reporting and strategic planning functions in 2020 and

the opportunities and challenges businesses and accounting and finance

professionals experienced in using these technologies.

Michael Yu, President

of CPA Australia East and Central China Committee, said: “As emerging

technologies continue to transform the accounting and finance profession, it is

imperative for organisations and individuals to keep abreast of the latest

technology, so that they can identify and adopt those solutions that can lead

to improvements in business processes.

“As a global

leading accounting body, CPA Australia is committed to providing thought

leadership to the business community. We are very honored to collaborate with

SNAI to connect the business and research community and gather knowledge to

help accounting and financial professionals prepare for the future. We look

forward to continuing to working with SNAI and other leading institutes around

the world to support our members and the community,” Mr Yu said.

“Thanks to the

support of CPA Australia, we are very pleased to release this book to the

public today,” Professor Liu Qin, Deputy President of SNA, said. “Our main goal

in publishing this book is to discover the value that different technologies

and innovations bring, to help accounting and finance professionals gain a

better understanding of the practical applications of emerging technologies,

and to highlight the importance of enhancing the digital skills of the

accounting profession.”