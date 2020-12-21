Kerry Logistics Network Launches New Road Freight Products to Mongolia, Offering Alternative Solutions to Explore Untapped Market Potential

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Kerry

Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has

launched new multimodal transport products to Mongolia, through its

member Globalink Logistics, to offer alternative solutions to customers to

explore untapped market potential. The latest products cover road-rail and sea-rail

multimodal freight for dry and temperature-controlled cargoes between North

America, Europe and the landlocked Mongolia via the Freeport of Riga,

Latvia in the Baltics. The addition of Latvia to Kerry Logistics Network’s

global network has extended its coverage to 59 countries.

At

the centre

of the new offerings is the Globalink Riga Consolidation Hub, operated by

Globalink Logistics. The new services entail cargo collection via multimodal

solutions with a short lead time of 1-4 days from all major European cities to

be consolidated at the Baltics hub, then transported by direct rail services to

Ulan Bator, Mongolia with the minimal waiting time. The

railway is the most viable mode of transportation to manage cargoes

to and from landlocked Mongolia.

William

Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “The new services

greatly enhance the freight cost-efficiency and variety of solutions to

Mongolia for our customers. To access the landlocked

Mongolia, our strong rail freight capability in Central and East Asia gives us

an invaluable advantage. In addition,

under the management of Globalink Baltics, our freight hub in Riga is playing

an indispensable role in enriching our service portfolio along the Eurasian

freight route. This new addition to our facilities in Europe will prove

increasingly significant as a connecting point between Europe and Asia and

allow us to strengthen our presence in the region further.”

Siddique

Khan, CEO of Globalink Logistics, said, “Our Consolidation Hub in the

Freeport of Riga offers an essential link in the cargo supply chain between

Europe, North America and The CIS

and Mongolia. At a time when the demand for temperature-controlled logistics is

on the rise, the new road and rail freight products fit the bill as the

ideal alternatives, while drawing on Globalink’s expertise and established

network throughout Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia

to bridge the gaps in the market.”

Kerry

Logistics Network’s rail freight team boasts in-house technical capabilities to

offer cost-effective multimodal transportation solutions for containerised,

break-bulk and projects cargoes to Mongolia. For temperature-sensitive

goods and high-cost products such as pharmaceutical and seafood, the reefer

containers block-train service option is available.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry

Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified

business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range

of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight

forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project

logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure

investment.

With

a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established

a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse

infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local

expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM

and other locations.

Kerry

Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the

largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.