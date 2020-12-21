Kerry Logistics Network Launches New Road Freight Products to Mongolia, Offering Alternative Solutions to Explore Untapped Market Potential
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Kerry
Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) has
launched new multimodal transport products to Mongolia, through its
member Globalink Logistics, to offer alternative solutions to customers to
explore untapped market potential. The latest products cover road-rail and sea-rail
multimodal freight for dry and temperature-controlled cargoes between North
America, Europe and the landlocked Mongolia via the Freeport of Riga,
Latvia in the Baltics. The addition of Latvia to Kerry Logistics Network’s
global network has extended its coverage to 59 countries.
At
the centre
of the new offerings is the Globalink Riga Consolidation Hub, operated by
Globalink Logistics. The new services entail cargo collection via multimodal
solutions with a short lead time of 1-4 days from all major European cities to
be consolidated at the Baltics hub, then transported by direct rail services to
Ulan Bator, Mongolia with the minimal waiting time. The
railway is the most viable mode of transportation to manage cargoes
to and from landlocked Mongolia.
William
Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “The new services
greatly enhance the freight cost-efficiency and variety of solutions to
Mongolia for our customers. To access the landlocked
Mongolia, our strong rail freight capability in Central and East Asia gives us
an invaluable advantage. In addition,
under the management of Globalink Baltics, our freight hub in Riga is playing
an indispensable role in enriching our service portfolio along the Eurasian
freight route. This new addition to our facilities in Europe will prove
increasingly significant as a connecting point between Europe and Asia and
allow us to strengthen our presence in the region further.”
Siddique
Khan, CEO of Globalink Logistics, said, “Our Consolidation Hub in the
Freeport of Riga offers an essential link in the cargo supply chain between
Europe, North America and The CIS
and Mongolia. At a time when the demand for temperature-controlled logistics is
on the rise, the new road and rail freight products fit the bill as the
ideal alternatives, while drawing on Globalink’s expertise and established
network throughout Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia
to bridge the gaps in the market.”
Kerry
Logistics Network’s rail freight team boasts in-house technical capabilities to
offer cost-effective multimodal transportation solutions for containerised,
break-bulk and projects cargoes to Mongolia. For temperature-sensitive
goods and high-cost products such as pharmaceutical and seafood, the reefer
containers block-train service option is available.
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry
Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified
business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range
of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight
forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project
logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure
investment.
With
a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established
a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse
infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local
expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM
and other locations.
Kerry
Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the
largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.