Habitap Continues to Push the Frontiers in Smart Living and Remains Poised for Growth In 2021

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 December 2020 – Asia’s first fully integrated smart living management system, Habitap, has

pushed new frontiers in smart concepts for homes, and commercial buildings.

Harnessing the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to improve the

quality of life for its users, the technology company has emerged as the

leading smart technology platform with its portfolio of residential and

commercial projects in Singapore.

To date, Habitap manages 12 commercial buildings and 13 residential

projects, which include 19 Nassim, Amber 45, One Tree Hill, The Clement Canopy,

Highline, and Corals at Keppel Bay. The app has also been deployed in

commercial projects such as Marina Bay Financial Centre, One Raffles Quay,

Marina One and Paya Lebar Quarter. Habitap currently has over 82,000 registered

users across its existing smart home and office solutions. With the need for

greater efficiency in facilities management, and the desire and rising demand

for comfort, convenience and quality living, this number is set to grow exponentially

in the coming year.

Most recently, Habitap launched two new offerings — Tap Residential and

Tap Commercial, with the aim of making smart living accessible to homeowners

and commercial developments at an affordable price. Known as the “lite” version

of Habitap’s app, the product offerings have been adopted by 120 households and

2 property developments.

Habitap hopes to achieve its vision of being the market leader in

Southeast Asia in the near future, steering its focus towards enhancing user

experiences with the flagship app, to providing greater depth of smart home

functionality through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence. In

2021, Habitap plans to expand into Vietnam and Indonesia, with collaborations

with ecosystem partners already in the works.

Franklin Tang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Habitap, said, “Habitap has come a long way since starting in 2016. Born from a

simple idea to make smart living more usable, we have been working hard to

pursue the vision of our integrated smart living platform while advancing the

concept of smart home living and smart building management for our users.

Despite the pandemic, we saw a steady uptake of our technology in residential

and commercial projects. 2021 is an exciting year for us as we expand into

Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and China, and enhance the experience of our

users through artificial intelligence and data.”