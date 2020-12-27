3 artists to have appeared on Coke Studio the most times

Since Coke Studio Pakistan’s inception in 2008, the music platform has made a defining impact in over 150 countries, has featured over 200 artists and released over 300 songs. Amongst all the artists to have performed on the music platform, here are the three to have been featured on Coke Studio the most.

Atif Aslam

The versatile Atif Aslam has grasped audiences worldwide, producing masterpieces throughout his musical career. A major chunk of his musical hits have taken place on Coke Studio.

Since his first appearance, Aslam has been part of five Coke Studio seasons, ranking him in third place. Within this time period, he has performed a whopping total of 13 songs, granting him the title of “Artist to have sung the most songs on​ Coke Studio”.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

A treasure trove of musical heritage, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been an integral part of Coke Studio’s journey. From his mesmerizing performance in ​Garaj Barasin Season 1 to the record-breaking​ Afreen Afreenin Season 9, Rahat has developed a distinctive niche for himself.

Rahat has appeared in five seasons of Coke Studio and released a total of 11 songs on the platform. Season 13 will be his sixth season collaboration with Coke Studio, ranking him one over Atif Aslam.

Umair Jaswal

The title for the artist to have appeared most times on Coke Studio goes to Umair Jaswal. Up until season 12, Umair had featured in seven Coke Studio seasons. He joined Coke Studio in season 5 with his band and performed the song​ Charkha Nolakha with Atif Aslam. Umair performed his first Coke Studio solo in season 6 with the song​ Khayal​, which was also featured in the movie​Waar​. The collaboration between Umair and Coke Studio h​as always been one moving in an upward trajectory. And Season 13 marks his eighth appearance on the platform, making him the artist with the most season appearances on Coke Studio​.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION