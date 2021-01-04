Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter – Prevention of Falls in Older Elderly

Elderly fall accidents are preventable.

High probability of falling for the elderly.

Winter- The peak season for elderly falling.

Physical exercise prevents elderly falls.

OutReach – 4 January 2021 – The Department of Health in 2013 stated that, in

Hong Kong, people over the age of 65 are more likely to fall at home. About one

out of every five elders living in the community will fall; 75% of them will be

injured, resulting in fractures and head injuries. Today we are pleased to

invite Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter, who has extensive orthopaedic specialists

experience to discuss the prevention of falls in older adults.

Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter – Prevention is an excellent way of

avoiding a fall

Undoubtedly, no one would object to saying that the elderly fall

easily. People are getting old, and flexibility will eventually decrease. But

what the public does not know is that the elderly fall can be prevented. It is

not a must experience that happens for every elderly. The elders will not fall

for no reason. They can be prevented from falls as long as they correctly

assess the risk of falling accidents in their living environment and control

them; every elder can avoid falling.

A relatively high probability of falling





The Department of Health

2013 stated that, in Hong Kong, there is about 20% of elders aged 65 and above

involved in a fall. There are 75% among the elderly who will be injured, mainly

fractures or severe head trauma. An average of 5% of elders who went to the

Elderly Health Centre of the Department of Health for the examination have

fallen twice or more. The studies have also shown that the chance of falling

again is four times higher than the elderly who have not involved in a fall

before. According to the above data, falling is one of the leading causes of

illness and death in the elderly, and this must not be ignored. The most common

injuries for elderly falling are fractures, including injuries to the hands,

feet, lumbar, lumbar spine and hip joints. The wrists and feet can be treated

with plasters, but in severe cases, surgery is necessary.

Dr Tio

Man Kwun, Peter explained: Is there peak season for elderly falling





Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter,

a specialist in orthopaedics, said

that people over the age of 60 should concern more to the problem of falls.

Based on Dr Tio’s experience, two leading causes result in the elderly to fall.

The two leading causes are the elders wearing heavy

clothes in winter and using low-quality crutches or walking aids. Besides,

Dr Tio also said that the elders generally wear more and thicker clothing to

keep warm in winter. This may make their physical activities more inflexible

and significantly increasing the risk of falling. According to Dr Tio’s

experience, more than ten elders per day are admitted to the hospital due to

falls in winter. Therefore, in addition to keeping warm when entering the cold

winter, elders should also pay attention to keeping their bodies flexible to

avoid falling. Using the quality of walking aids such as canes, crutches, and

walking devices can also prevent the elderly from falls.

How can

elders prevent from falling

As aforementioned in this

article, elderly fall accidents are preventable. Prevention is always better

than cure. Elderly fall accidents are preventable. Dr Tio Man Kwun shared some

prevention means to reduce the chance of falling. First, keep the debris in

your home as low as possible on the floor. If the floor is damaged or uneven,

it should be repaired as soon as possible to prevent the elderly from tripping.

Keep the home clean and dry, and keep the indoor light sufficient to reduce the

chance of slipping. The elderly can also use walking sticks to assist walking,

even at home. Non-slip rubber mats can be placed in the bathtub or shower, and

handrails can be installed where necessary.

In terms of diet, try to

consume high-calcium foods such as milk, beans, dried fruits and nut. Many fish

and vegetables can also provide rich calcium. Elderly eating more high-calcium

foods can help prevent osteoporosis in the event of a fall. It can also reduce

the chance of fracture. The aged-adults are encouraged to go outdoor more

because when the skin receives ultraviolet radiation, it helps calcium

absorption. Thereby, it will increase bone density, enhancing bone elasticity,

helping to strengthen bones, and also helpful for backaches, joint

inflexibility and other problems.

Fall

Prevention: Balance and Strength Exercises for Older Adults

Dr Tio encouraged the

elderly to do more physical exercise as it is

undoubtedly indispensable to prevent falls.

He also suggested that ageing adults should do more stretching

activities to increase the flexibility of muscles and joints. Other exercises

such as cycling, Tai Chi and others are also recommended because these

practices can improve body balance and muscle sensibility. If being persistent

in exercising, it can slow down muscle atrophy and degeneration. Not only young

people can go to the gym. Senior citizens can also consider light

weight-bearing exercise in the gym because weight-bearing exercise can

significantly help osteoporosis. They can also perform weight training on

certain parts of the body according to their physical conditions. But no matter

what kind of exercise, they must remember to do enough warm-up exercises before

starting.

Also, since osteoporosis

develops gradually over the years, there is no symptom or discomfort. Regular

bone density checks can diagnose osteoporosis earlier.

The profile of Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter

Dr Tio Man Kwun Peter

graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong and was

awarded an MBBS degree. After graduation, Dr Tio was granted Fellowship of the

Royal College of Edinburgh of Surgeons and Fellowship of the Hong Kong College

of Surgeons in 1998. Dr Peter Tio then obtained Fellowships from the Royal

College of Surgeons (orthopaedics), fellowship of Hong Kong College of

Orthopaedic Surgeons and Fellowship of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine

(orthopaedics) in 2002.

Dr Peter Tio has started his private practice

at Room 709, Office Tower One, Grand Plaza, 639 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon since

2005 till now.

Office opening hours are:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 6pm. Saturday: 10am to 3pm.

Advanced booking is

required. Tel No.: 23920300.

Dr Tio is willing to

accept emergency consultation. Please call 72223867 in case of emergency.