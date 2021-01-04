Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter – Prevention of Falls in Older Elderly
- Elderly fall accidents are preventable.
- High probability of falling for the elderly.
- Winter- The peak season for elderly falling.
- Physical exercise prevents elderly falls.
HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 4 January 2021 – The Department of Health in 2013 stated that, in
Hong Kong, people over the age of 65 are more likely to fall at home. About one
out of every five elders living in the community will fall; 75% of them will be
injured, resulting in fractures and head injuries. Today we are pleased to
invite Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter, who has extensive orthopaedic specialists
experience to discuss the prevention of falls in older adults.
Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter – Prevention is an excellent way of
avoiding a fall
Undoubtedly, no one would object to saying that the elderly fall
easily. People are getting old, and flexibility will eventually decrease. But
what the public does not know is that the elderly fall can be prevented. It is
not a must experience that happens for every elderly. The elders will not fall
for no reason. They can be prevented from falls as long as they correctly
assess the risk of falling accidents in their living environment and control
them; every elder can avoid falling.
A relatively high probability of falling
The Department of Health
2013 stated that, in Hong Kong, there is about 20% of elders aged 65 and above
involved in a fall. There are 75% among the elderly who will be injured, mainly
fractures or severe head trauma. An average of 5% of elders who went to the
Elderly Health Centre of the Department of Health for the examination have
fallen twice or more. The studies have also shown that the chance of falling
again is four times higher than the elderly who have not involved in a fall
before. According to the above data, falling is one of the leading causes of
illness and death in the elderly, and this must not be ignored. The most common
injuries for elderly falling are fractures, including injuries to the hands,
feet, lumbar, lumbar spine and hip joints. The wrists and feet can be treated
with plasters, but in severe cases, surgery is necessary.
Dr Tio
Man Kwun, Peter explained: Is there peak season for elderly falling
Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter,
a specialist in orthopaedics, said
that people over the age of 60 should concern more to the problem of falls.
Based on Dr Tio’s experience, two leading causes result in the elderly to fall.
The two leading causes are the elders wearing heavy
clothes in winter and using low-quality crutches or walking aids. Besides,
Dr Tio also said that the elders generally wear more and thicker clothing to
keep warm in winter. This may make their physical activities more inflexible
and significantly increasing the risk of falling. According to Dr Tio’s
experience, more than ten elders per day are admitted to the hospital due to
falls in winter. Therefore, in addition to keeping warm when entering the cold
winter, elders should also pay attention to keeping their bodies flexible to
avoid falling. Using the quality of walking aids such as canes, crutches, and
walking devices can also prevent the elderly from falls.
How can
elders prevent from falling
As aforementioned in this
article, elderly fall accidents are preventable. Prevention is always better
than cure. Elderly fall accidents are preventable. Dr Tio Man Kwun shared some
prevention means to reduce the chance of falling. First, keep the debris in
your home as low as possible on the floor. If the floor is damaged or uneven,
it should be repaired as soon as possible to prevent the elderly from tripping.
Keep the home clean and dry, and keep the indoor light sufficient to reduce the
chance of slipping. The elderly can also use walking sticks to assist walking,
even at home. Non-slip rubber mats can be placed in the bathtub or shower, and
handrails can be installed where necessary.
In terms of diet, try to
consume high-calcium foods such as milk, beans, dried fruits and nut. Many fish
and vegetables can also provide rich calcium. Elderly eating more high-calcium
foods can help prevent osteoporosis in the event of a fall. It can also reduce
the chance of fracture. The aged-adults are encouraged to go outdoor more
because when the skin receives ultraviolet radiation, it helps calcium
absorption. Thereby, it will increase bone density, enhancing bone elasticity,
helping to strengthen bones, and also helpful for backaches, joint
inflexibility and other problems.
Fall
Prevention: Balance and Strength Exercises for Older Adults
Dr Tio encouraged the
elderly to do more physical exercise as it is
undoubtedly indispensable to prevent falls.
He also suggested that ageing adults should do more stretching
activities to increase the flexibility of muscles and joints. Other exercises
such as cycling, Tai Chi and others are also recommended because these
practices can improve body balance and muscle sensibility. If being persistent
in exercising, it can slow down muscle atrophy and degeneration. Not only young
people can go to the gym. Senior citizens can also consider light
weight-bearing exercise in the gym because weight-bearing exercise can
significantly help osteoporosis. They can also perform weight training on
certain parts of the body according to their physical conditions. But no matter
what kind of exercise, they must remember to do enough warm-up exercises before
starting.
Also, since osteoporosis
develops gradually over the years, there is no symptom or discomfort. Regular
bone density checks can diagnose osteoporosis earlier.
The profile of Dr Tio Man Kwun, Peter
Dr Tio Man Kwun Peter
graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong and was
awarded an MBBS degree. After graduation, Dr Tio was granted Fellowship of the
Royal College of Edinburgh of Surgeons and Fellowship of the Hong Kong College
of Surgeons in 1998. Dr Peter Tio then obtained Fellowships from the Royal
College of Surgeons (orthopaedics), fellowship of Hong Kong College of
Orthopaedic Surgeons and Fellowship of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine
(orthopaedics) in 2002.
Dr Peter Tio has started his private practice
at Room 709, Office Tower One, Grand Plaza, 639 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon since
2005 till now.
Office opening hours are:
Monday to Friday: 10am to 6pm. Saturday: 10am to 3pm.
Advanced booking is
required. Tel No.: 23920300.
Dr Tio is willing to
accept emergency consultation. Please call 72223867 in case of emergency.