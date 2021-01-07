Dachser organized its first westbound block train from China to Germany

The time-and-cost-effective rail service offers an immediate and reliable solution for multiple customers during the peak season

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 January 2021 – Fifty

FEU containers carrying chemical, industrial and retail goods departed from

Suzhou, China and reached its destination terminal at Ludwigshafen, Germany in 31

days on December 29 amidst the busy peak season. This is the first westbound

block train organized by logistics service provider Dachser, which established its

eastbound block train service earlier at 2020.

Dachser’s first westbound block train arrived at

Ludwigshafen from Suzhou in 32 days amidst the

peak season.

The “New Silk Road”, connecting China to

Europe via Erenhot in Mongolia, then Russia, Belarus and Poland, offers an

overland route with stable conditions for transporting chemical goods, and this

option is faster than container sea freight ships.

On top of chemical products, Dachser is

seeing a trend that more customers from diversified industries have shown

interest in intermodal transportation.

“The pandemic has brought more demand on

rail freight due to the shortage of air and sea freight capacity. The current

peak season has added fuel to the market, so it brings even more customers from

various industries, such as retail to look for rail as an alternative solution,”

said Yves Larquemin, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Far East North.

“Shipping by rail is more reliable in terms

of time, customers can avoid blank sailing by vessel carriers or sudden flight cancellations.

In terms of cost, rail freight is more economical than air.”

Thanks to the strong partnership with the

railway operator RTSB, Dachser can apply the extra block train via Suzhou flexibly.

The Dachser team in China also coordinated with RTSB to handle all pre-carriage

procedures including pick up, gate-to-terminal and customs clearance. When the

train arrived Ludwigshafen in Germany, Dachser’s branch in Mannheim immediately

organized with a local intermodal freight transport company to divert the

containers to Ludwigshafen am Rhein as well as further cities in Germany such

as Duisburg and Schwarzhede.

The rail solution from Suzhou to Ludwigshafen

by Dachser is highly appreciated by its customers and it may become a reliable option

to connect the two continents in the future.

About Dachser

Headquartered in

Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Using its

own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing,

and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions.

Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in 393 locations all over the globe,

Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion

in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million

shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent

Dachser in 44 countries.

In Asia, Dachser

employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia

Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.

For more

information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk