Dachser organized its first westbound block train from China to Germany
The time-and-cost-effective rail service offers an immediate and reliable solution for multiple customers during the peak season
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 January 2021 – Fifty
FEU containers carrying chemical, industrial and retail goods departed from
Suzhou, China and reached its destination terminal at Ludwigshafen, Germany in 31
days on December 29 amidst the busy peak season. This is the first westbound
block train organized by logistics service provider Dachser, which established its
eastbound block train service earlier at 2020.
Dachser’s first westbound block train arrived at
Ludwigshafen from Suzhou in 32 days amidst the
peak season.
The “New Silk Road”, connecting China to
Europe via Erenhot in Mongolia, then Russia, Belarus and Poland, offers an
overland route with stable conditions for transporting chemical goods, and this
option is faster than container sea freight ships.
On top of chemical products, Dachser is
seeing a trend that more customers from diversified industries have shown
interest in intermodal transportation.
“The pandemic has brought more demand on
rail freight due to the shortage of air and sea freight capacity. The current
peak season has added fuel to the market, so it brings even more customers from
various industries, such as retail to look for rail as an alternative solution,”
said Yves Larquemin, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Far East North.
“Shipping by rail is more reliable in terms
of time, customers can avoid blank sailing by vessel carriers or sudden flight cancellations.
In terms of cost, rail freight is more economical than air.”
Thanks to the strong partnership with the
railway operator RTSB, Dachser can apply the extra block train via Suzhou flexibly.
The Dachser team in China also coordinated with RTSB to handle all pre-carriage
procedures including pick up, gate-to-terminal and customs clearance. When the
train arrived Ludwigshafen in Germany, Dachser’s branch in Mannheim immediately
organized with a local intermodal freight transport company to divert the
containers to Ludwigshafen am Rhein as well as further cities in Germany such
as Duisburg and Schwarzhede.
The rail solution from Suzhou to Ludwigshafen
by Dachser is highly appreciated by its customers and it may become a reliable option
to connect the two continents in the future.
About Dachser
Headquartered in
Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Using its
own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing,
and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions.
Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in 393 locations all over the globe,
Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion
in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million
shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent
Dachser in 44 countries.
In Asia, Dachser
employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia
Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.
For more
information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk