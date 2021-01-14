Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
TORONTO, ON – EQS Newswire – 14 January
2021 – Rhotex has officially launched 3 miner cases configured with an in-built factory
cooling system to ensure 100% efficiency as the chips generate heat. From
Rhotex, this first of its kind innovation designed by seasoned crypto industry
experts provides an environmentally responsible solution to today’s challenges
with the traditional miners by consuming lesser power supply compared to the
output performance.
Rhotex currently offers a range of products in their new offer: RHO Lite,
RHO Pro, and RHO Rack which comes with incredible features such as low power
consumption, high-performance output, Wi-Fi/ Ethernet connection, easy setup
and productive compatibility with various blockchain options. These combined
with its inbuilt cooling system increases expected hash rate conversion hence
giving it an edge in the industry. All products in the RHO series were
painstakingly analyzed and tried under intense conditions.
Rhotex Inc.’s algorithm solutions integrate world-class hardware and
software technologies for edge and cloud-to-edge enterprise solutions and mines
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash at high levels in remarkable
time. Hash rate powers in the series include:
RHO Lite: 1000 TH/s – Bitcoin, 5 GH/s – Ethereum
RHO Pro: 1800 TH/s – Bitcoin, 10 GH/s – Ethereum and
RHO Rack: 4100 TH/s – Bitcoin, 20 GH/s – Ethereum.
Roberts Evans, CEO for Rhotex Inc. in a statement says the RHO series is an
easy to use miner that optimizes energy efficiency while providing maximum
output. “It’s our way of contributing our quota to a green environment by
creating an eco-friendly design with an in-built cooling system that has very
low carbon emission. This is the first of its kind. We are very delighted by
the opportunities this innovation offers,” he further added.
To access the wide range of products on offer and learn more about Rhotex
visit www.rhotex.com
About Rhotex:
Rhotex Inc. is the company behind the RHO Miner series which are
eco-friendly high-quality cryptocurrency miners with an in-built cooling system
that delivers extremely high hash power with low energy consumption. Their
partners include Equinix, Avenga, Etiya, Altiostar, and many more.
Headquartered in Toronto Canada, the company currently has facilities in Australia.