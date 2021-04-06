Free Healthcare Webinar: Patient Journey & the Digital Twins

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 6 April 2021 – Delivering high-quality care for patients starts by connecting data from admissions to discharge. By transforming live data into actionable metrics, the healthcare sector can make more insightful decisions to streamline and digitise workflow throughout the patient journey.

On 14 April 2021, Zebra — a leading healthcare technology solutions provider — will introduce MotionWorks™ Healthcare and virtually demonstrate how to streamline workflows and significantly reduce costs in healthcare facilities as well as identify patterns to enable intelligent predictions.

Under the theme “Patient Journey and the Digital Twins“ this free and innovative webinar will empower the healthcare sector with technology solutions that enable them to instantly connect, collaborate and communicate with colleagues.

Register and learn how to better support patients and improve performance with the real insights that come from capturing real-time data in your emergency department or operating theatre.

Hear from expert speakers, including:

Christa Fourie — Sr. Account Manager of Healthcare at Zebra Technologies

— Sr. Account Manager of Healthcare at Zebra Technologies Wayne Miller — Director of Healthcare Practice EMEA at Zebra Technologies

