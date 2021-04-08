Double Win for BR Metals – Third Ranking in Singapore’s Enterprise 50 Awards 2021 and Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 by The Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 April 2021 – BR Metals, a leading specialist in precious metals recycling, receives 2 acclaimed business accolades in a month. On 23rd March, the Company was awarded third ranking in this year’s Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards. It was the Company’s very first attempt at the prestigious E50 awards that recognised the top 50 Singapore-based, privately-held businesses that have contributed to building a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive nation through continuous innovation, even in these unprecedented times. Today, the Company was named one of the Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 – a ranking created by The Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista.









BR Metals MD, Mr Frank Chen (Left) with other award recipients at the Enterprise 50 Awards. PHOTO: BUSINESS TIMES

The E50 Awards are jointly organised by The Business Times and KPMG, sponsored by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) and supported by the Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Exchange.

The Top 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in Asia Pacific is a survey by The Financial Times, Nikkei and the data company, Statista. BR Metals is ranked 24th in the top 500 list of companies in a vast region covering 13 countries and millions of companies.

BR Metals Founder and Managing Director, Frank Chen’s steadfast commitment to sustainability while not losing focus on profitability has helped the company secure its top ranking in the E50 Awards and a notable mention by Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore Second Minister for Trade & Industry, and Manpower. “BR Metals recovers precious metals such as platinum and palladium from spent materials that can be used in new products. This reduces the need to mine for new metals, minimising the environmental impact and strengthening the industry’s resilience,” Dr Tan remarked. In addition, qualitative factors including business model, productivity and innovation, management ideals and governance, market branding and presence, and liquidity and risk management are also decisive factors in BR Metals’ win.

“We are honoured to be named one of the 50 most enterprising companies in Singapore, but to rank top three in the 2020 E50 Award is both poignant and humbling, especially in these challenging times. Making it to a respectable position in the Top 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in Asia Pacific comes as a very pleasant and welcome surprise. The E50 Awards and this recognition validate our vision and growth strategies, and is only made possible by the fortitude and passion of our team to succeed in the sustainability realm”, said Frank Chen. “I am most grateful to the jury at E50 for recognising our efforts, our customers for their steadfast belief in us and our staff for their dedication and hard work. We will strive to do better next year,” he added.

The E50 Awards and the Top 500 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in Asia Pacific are not the only accolades BR Metals received in 2021. Earlier this year, BR Metals secured a top 10 spot in Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies, a survey by The Straits Times and Statista for a third consecutive year.





