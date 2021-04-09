Agnei Iberico Stars in the Spanish Luxury Lamb Days in Hong Kong

A provisional patent for the novel DNA

aptamer and saliva Covid-19 test kit has been lodged

Codenamed “Gumnuts”, the test is

extremely low cost, convenient and easy to use, significantly cheaper than

current RNA and antigen-based test kits

A world-class international team of scientist

has been assembled for development and commercialisation

Clinical trials will commence shortly, with

a view to commercial availability before the end of 2020.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 19 August 2020 – Achiko AG (SIX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is

pleased to announce progress with a non-intrusive and affordable novel Covid-19

test kit, codenamed “Gumnuts”. With the assistance from Australian

intellectual property firm FB Rice (Melbourne), developer Regenacellx.sl

(“RCX”) has filed a provisional patent over the technology. Achiko

holds the exclusive commercialisation rights in exchange for a royalty and

technical advice.

The Company has assembled a world-class internationally recognised team for

the development and commercialisation of Gumnuts. The team is led by Dr Michael

J. Edel (Chief Scientist) and Dr Thomas Pouplin, joined by Dr Jittaporn

Wattanaseree and Dr Joalin Lim. Additionally, a larger science and

commercialisation organisation that spans across Spain, Switzerland, Thailand,

Singapore and Indonesia supports the team.

The planned Gumnuts kit is assembled around DNA aptamers and gold

nanoparticles, combined with a saliva sample, and is proceeding to clinical

trials shortly.

“After a significant number of years, projects and papers on

nanoparticle bio-conjugation, we are now engaging studies on

nanoparticle-aptamer bioconjugates for detection and actuation. What appeals in

aptamers to us is their chemical robustness. This eases their industrial

production while facilitating their use, as they offer longer shelf-life,

tolerance to environmental changes and more stable performance in different

media”, said Dr Victor Pentes, ICREA Research Professor, Institució

Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats, VHIR and ICN2, Barcelona.

The first of many diagnostics planned to use the technology, Gumnuts is

designed to be affordable and convenient. It delivers results in minutes and

the testing experience is comparable to brushing one’s teeth. Sold alone or

combined with Achiko’s pandemic management platform Teman Sehat (“Health

Buddy”), the Company believes that the technology play a crucial role in

resolving the world’s problem with the pandemic.

Gumnuts has several differentiators and advantages over PCR, RT-PCR, LAMP,

antigen and antibody test kits, all of which are currently being used globally.

Current testing approaches may be constrained by reagents (supply chain, shelf

life, etc.) or the required equipment (PCR/RT-PCR machines, trained

technicians, etc.). They are confined in practical use (e.g. time to results,

invasiveness, etc.) and suffer from accuracy issues (e.g. antigen tests) or

high cost due to their structure. In contrast, DNA aptamers are known to be

comparatively stable and may have a shelf life of more than a year at room

temperature. The prospective materials required by Gumnuts may cost less than

USD 1.00, dropping to only be a few cents when mass-produced. This opens up a

realm of possibility for embedding testing in day-to-day applications beyond

the approaches known to date.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact around the world. To

respond effectively, a precise and fast diagnosis is needed. The current

testing technologies around PCR, antigen, and antibody test have problems such

as the high cost of PCR tests and the time it takes to deliver results.

Antibody tests miss the infection cycle and there are design weaknesses and

reliability problems with antigen testing,” said Dr Abdullah Qayyum,

Epidemiologist, Riau Hospital Supervisory Agency, Indonesia. “Low cost and

effective testing are key elements in responding to the pandemic. Research in

alternative methods is needed now. We are excited to be involved in this

project doing research and testing.”

Clinical trials are set to begin shortly. If the trials prove successful,

large-scale production of the test kit will begin with a view to commercial

availability before the end of 2020. Currently, the Company is selecting

manufacturers as well as distribution partners. It is also continuing

development at a wider range of assay approaches for Covid-19.

“Our novel test kit is a comprehensive offering for government and

industry, seeking solutions to manage their economies, sporting events, travel,

education, etc. We’re excited about and encouraged by the progress with

vaccines. However, the Company believes that testing will be an issue for many

years to come,” says Steven Goh, CEO and Director of Achiko. “Along

with Teman Sehat, our suite of solutions may allow governments and businesses

to move to a broader proactive testing approach covering nearly the entire

population.”

Beyond the initial application of DNA aptamers to the Covid-19 pandemic and

an array of assay formats (electronic, lateral, etc.), the Company is looking

towards diagnostics for dengue, tuberculosis, cancer biomarkers and numerous

other pathogens and believes that in combination with Teman Sehat, the

technology may form the foundation of a diagnostics-as-a-service and telehealth

business.

