New Industries That Are Set to Boom in India

First-ever “LEGO® TechnicTM – STEM A.I. concept store” presents an integrated online x offline retail concept on top of promoting STEM education
committed to promoting innovation and providing its customers with a
top-quality shopping experience, Sino Group is pioneering an integrated online
x offline retail concept through the “POP Gallery” at Olympian City. Launched
in collaboration with pop-up experience platform PopSquare, POP Gallery displays
a selection of trending products, methodically identified with the aid of big
data and artificial intelligence (A.I.) technologies. Customers can now enjoy a
seamless online x offline shopping experience, in which they get to first explore
products that are trending online in real life, before buying them online.
Olympian City teams up with world-renowned toy brand LEGO® on the first project at POP Gallery — the world’s first LEGO® TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store, which showcases LEGO® TechnicTM, identified by A.I. and big data technologies to be the brand’s most popular series among global consumers.
Customers can obtain exclusive offers by interacting with the 5 A.I. enabled pop kiosks at the LEGO® TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store @POP Gallery or engage in live games.
On 5 June 2020,
POP Gallery officially opened its doors and greeted customers with the first-ever
“LEGO®
TechnicTM — STEM
A.I.concept store” @POP Gallery.
Rolled out with household name LEGO®, the store features LEGO® TechnicTM,
top on the worldwide Trend Prediction list. While introducing an industry-leading
retail concept, the store features an array of LEGO® TechnicTM
sets and experiential workshops to promote STEM education.
Predicting global
trends and identifying coveted products with A.I. and big data
To help the Hong Kong public follow
global trends more closely, Olympian City and PopSquare join hands to present a
new retail concept at POP Gallery, where A.I. and real-time big data analytics
are applied. Not only can customers experience the most talked-about products
from around the world and stay informed of the latest trends like their global
counterparts, but the “Trend Prediction” function of POP Gallery also analyses online
brand data collected from some of the most used social media platforms and
online retail networks (e.g. Facebook, Instagram and Amazon) to predict
upcoming trends and identify brands and product categories popular among global
consumers. Eventually, unique, uncommon, hot-off-the-press products are brought
to POP Gallery so that Hong Kong consumers can join hipsters worldwide and stay
at the forefront of global trends.
World’s first LEGO®
TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store promotes STEM through play
The first brand brought to POP Gallery
is world-renowned toy brand LEGO®. Its LEGO® TechnicTM
series, identified by A.I. and big data technologies as the most popular of the
brand’s products among global consumers, is on display at the first-ever LEGO®
TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store from 5 June to 5 July
2020. Customers can try various LEGO® TechnicTM products and
enjoy a seamless online x offline shopping experience.
Featuring advanced, life-like models of
different sizes that can be built with individual parts like gearboxes,
pneumatic systems and motors, LEGO® TechnicTM is suitable
for both beginners and experienced builders. The series encourages users to
acquire STEM skills through play, which corresponds to Olympian City’s mission
to promote STEM education. To facilitate interaction and further learning of
STEM knowledge including mechanical movement, LEGO® TechnicTM
STEM workshops will be held at the concept store every Saturday and Sunday while
the store is open.
Enjoy a new
shopping experience at POP Gallery and get exclusive offers
In addition to the workshops, customers
can interact with the 5 A.I. enabled pop-up kiosks at POP Gallery or take part
in live games to obtain special offers, such as a 10% discount on LEGO®
TechnicTM and selected LEGO® STEM products at Toys”R”Us located
at Olympian City 3.
Following the collaboration with LEGO®,
POP Gallery will continue to glean big data on local and global brands both
online and offline using A.I., and introduce new products from around the world
to the kiosks. Items to be rolled out in July include green products, practical
designs, tasteful, convenient lifestyle products and wholesome games for
children. After viewing and trying a product in person, customers can scan the
QR code at the kiosk to receive a link, through which they can place an order
and arrange for home delivery with their smart devices. They can also input
their phone number on the kiosk touchscreen to get the link via SMS.
Details of the activities:
|
Olympian
City POP Gallery: LEGO®
TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store
|
Date
|
5 June
to 5 July 2020
|
Opening
hours
|
10am
to 9pm
|
Venue
|
Event
Hall, G/F, Olympian City 2
|
Enquiries
|
2740
4108
|
LEGO® TechnicTM STEM workshops
|
Date
|
Every
Saturday and Sunday between 6 June and 5 July 2020
|
Age requirement
|
6 years old or above
|
Time
|
2pm to 6pm
|
Venue
|
Event
Hall, G/F, Olympian City 2 (at POP Gallery)
|
Details
|
Mission 1: Understanding gears and LEGO®
TechnicTM
Experiment with LEGO® TechnicTM parts to acquire basic STEM
skills and learn how to create a transport vehicle using these parts.
Mission 2: Power Functions
Control a LEGO® TechnicTM vehicle with a remote
control via Bluetooth and learn the STEM theories behind remote controls.
About Olympian City
Located at the heart of the “Golden
Circle”, Olympian City is a premier shopping destination in West Kowloon. Comprising
800,000 square feet of retail space, it is home to more than 280 shops. The
over 40 restaurants serve a wide array of Western and Asian cuisines, with an
al fresco setting for diners to savour delicacies from around the globe. Meanwhile,
an impressive range of stores from renowned brands in fashion, beauty, sports,
healthcare and kids’ products are there to meet the needs of customers who are
in pursuit of good taste.
In addition to regular events and promotional campaigns, Olympian City engages
customers with the Olympian Kids programme and S+ REWARDS loyalty
programme. It is also the first shopping mall to introduce a STEM lab. The interactive
lab, called OC STEM Lab, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that
cater to the evolving needs of a sophisticated young audience. A wide spectrum
of tailored activities and workshops is offered to unleash their potential,
widen their horizons and spark their creativity, and engage the community in
building a better future through technology.
About PopSquare
PopSquare is a pop-up experience
platform whose objective is to elevate the customer experience by creating an
unmanned, stress-free product experience through A.I. technologies. Striving to
promote a new retail concept, PopSquare uses big data technologies to source
trending products from across the world. 5G technology is used for video calls so
that designers and innovators can easily set up and run their popup
stores simultaneously across different locations. By taking advantage of the
latest big data, computer vision, sensor fusion and machine learning
technologies, PopSquare helps to save up to 90% of effort and time than before.
By connecting online and offline systems, complemented by interactive games,
PopSquare makes it possible to “experience first, buy after” and wait for delivery
in the comfort of one’s home. In the future, PopSquare will continue to innovate
and provide PopSquare kiosks to brands around the world and help them present
the latest products to their customers.
About LEGO®
LEGO® was founded by Ole Kirk
Kristiansen, an outstanding carpenter. In 1932, he began to produce and sell
toys in Billund, Denmark, precipitating the birth of LEGO®.
Kristiansen and his son had been keen to systemise play and develop toys with
unlimited possibilities that would allow children to unleash their creativity
and imagination. In the 1950s, the plastic LEGO® brick finally came
into light, and the motto“only the best is good enough” together
with the mission “build the builders of tomorrow” became the guiding lights of
the company. LEGO® took the world by storm and since then has been
providing toys, memories and learning materials to children in over 130
countries.
LEGO® and the LEGO® logo are the
trademarks of the LEGO® Group. © 2020 The LEGO® Group.
