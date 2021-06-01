M1’s Mega Sale Returns with Weekly Flash Deals & Exclusive Promotions in Singapore

M1’s exclusive discounts and promotions ensure customers of all ages can get a head start on their Great Singapore Sale shopping spree. With free tablet PCs and months’ worth of 1Gbps Fibre Broadband up for grabs, the curated list of deals offers customers unmissable bargains in-stores and sitewide. Running until June 11, 2021, enjoy reduced prices on selected brands and proprietary plans.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2021 – The M1 Mega Sale offers Singaporeans a chance to sweep up their favourite handsets, mobile data plans, and broadband subscriptions at a bargain. With sales having already begun, the event promises customers the biggest deals yet. Offering sitewide discounts up to $1380 and promotions on selected products, including the latest purple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, and more, customers can indulge in some last-minute tech therapy.









Incredible Sitewide Discount Codes & Exclusive Promos

Although M1’s Mega Deal promotional period is already in full swing, the full-line up of unbeatable offers shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, from now till 11 June 2021, 23:59, the first 400 Citi Credit Card and Citi M1 cardholders can save up to $150 on the Apple iPhone 12 series by applying the code “CA” or “MA” after the first 6 digits of their aforementioned cards. New sign-ups for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series or Galaxy Z Fold2 on a Plan with Device can also leverage their DBS/POSB cards and a unique promo code to secure a free Galaxy Tab A7 while stocks last.

SAFRA members can also revel in exclusive benefits. Everyone can now get the phone they love at the best value by winning savings of up to $936 on their total subscription.

Jaw-Dropping Weekly Flash Deals

Beyond its month-long promotions like the Unlimited Weekend Data add-on, 50% off bundle packs, free prepaid card top-up deals available at all M1 shops, and 65GB for $17 SIM-only subscription, M1 is also offering exclusive flash sales for their Fibre Broadband plans. All new sign-ups and recontracts on 1Gbps Fibre Broadband plan with selected Wi-Fi mesh and Wi-Fi 6 routers are eligible for a free 3-month subscription waiver.

Join the Biggest Mid-Year Sale by M1

Eyeing the latest phone releases? Reap abundant savings with unmatched discounts by M1. Browse all deals now before it’s too late!





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg

