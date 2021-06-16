Dash Living rolls out its first co-living project in Australia

Expanding its footprint to the Asia Pacific region

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 June 2021 – Dash Living, Asia’s pre-eminent serviced living community, today announced that it has taken over the Hmlet St Peters in Sydney, a 82-room property located on the fringe of Sydney’s central business district. The property will soon be renamed as Dash Living St Peters.





The property in St Peters is in one of Sydney’s liveliest districts, just a five-minute walk from the train station and close to Marrickville Metro Centre. There are multiple bus stops, along with a wide selection of hip bars, local eateries and a diverse range of shops nearby. Sydney Park is about 200 meters away.

Dash Living’s takeover of the property marks the first step of its expansion into Australia, and also its first after raising more than US$8.8 million in series A funding announced in March this year. The move is a milestone in Dash Living’s rapid expansion across Asia-Pacific, one that reflects its commitment and drive to provide more flexibility and a better living experience to people living in or visiting expensive cities in the region.

“The takeover of St Peters property is a significant milestone for us to expand Dash Living’s network into Australia. With the prime location in Sydney, we’re very pleased to include it as the first project and offer affordable accommodation for our tenants, to enjoy the great value and building facilities. Additionally, all tenants get access to our global centralized customer service & tenant community including events & lifestyle perks.” said Aaron Lee, Founder of Dash Living. “This property fits very well into Dash Living’s concept of co-living and sharing economy.”

The St Peters property has 82 rooms in total with a wide variety of room and suite types, including its affordable, functional and cosy pocket rooms, regular and master rooms, through to apartments with up to four bedrooms. Tenants can enjoy the barbecue facilities and the outdoor green space that allows guests to mingle with other like-minded people staying there, and explore the gym, café and other eateries in the neighbourhood. It’s an ideal location for all sorts of customers from urban professionals to big families.

“We’re seeing strong demand for co-living across the leading cities in Asia Pacific and are very positive about the sector,” said Lee. “Dash Living will continue to expand its footprint in particularly in Japan and Australia, as well as further strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia.”

Founded by entrepreneur Aaron Lee in 2014, Dash Living has adopted an asset-light management model for long stay, along with software as a service (SAAS) with landlords. The success of the model is reflected in its growth across Asia Pacific. With the property in St Peters, Dash Living now has more than 1,300 units comprising serviced apartments, co-living homes and hotel rooms.

About Dash Living

Dash Living is Asia’s new generation of rental solution in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney. Venture capital backed by MindWorks Ventures, Grosvenor, Taronga Ventures, and more, and founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Lee, Dash Living’s mission is to create a global accommodation community through sharing economies, tech, and unique tenant experiences, empowering discerning urban professionals to live and thrive in the most expensive cities in the world.

