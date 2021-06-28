Two Sangfor Studies Selected for Presentation at Black Hat USA 2021

TAIPEI,

TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 September 2020 – As COVID-19’s global rampage continues,

countries around the world are in a race to develop not only effective vaccines

but also promising therapies. The 2020 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science

is jointly awarded to Dr. Charles Dinarello, university professor of the

University of Colorado, Dr. Marc Feldmann, professor emeritus at the University

of Oxford, and Dr. Tadamitsu Kishimoto, former president of Osaka University,

for their groundbreaking discoveries about three cytokines critically involved

in the pathogenesis of various autoimmune diseases–interleukin-1(IL-1), tumor

necrosis factor (TNF), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). They made great contributions

to our understanding of these diseases and facilitated the development of

cytokine-targeting biologics that help alleviate the pain of patients suffering

from debilitating diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing

spondylitis, and psoriasis. The Tang Prize Foundation, in collaboration with

Experimental Biology of the US and Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University,

will stage the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum for Biopharmaceutical Science at

9a.m., Taiwan time (GMT+8), on September 22, and livestream it on the

Foundation’s website (https://www.tang-prize.org/en/week.php?cat=94 ), with both Mandarin and English settings

available.

Titled

“Targeting the Hyperactive Immune System, from Autoimmune Disease to Cytokine

Storms,” this forum will be co-hosted by Prof. Yun Yen, president emeritus of

Taipei Medical University, and Prof. Shaw-Jeng Sean Tsai, chair professor in

the Department of Physiology at National Cheng Kung University. In addition to

the lectures delivered by three 2020 awardees, 2014 Tang Prize and 2018 Nobel

Prize winners Dr. James P. Allison and Prof. Tasuku Honjo will also take part.

Taking advantage of videoconferencing technology, we will offer a platform for

audiences in Taiwan and around the globe to engage and interact with the

speakers and panelists either on-site or online. Let’s go down memory lane

together to see how scientists managed to identify the cause of autoimmune

diseases, while also looking forward to potential treatments for “cytokine

storms” induced by overproduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines and often

inflicted upon severe COVID-19 patients.

As

people gravely ill with COVID-19 can suffer from aggressive immune responses to

the coronavirus that will result in great damage to their bodies, Dr. Dinarello

will talk about treatments that stop the immune system from going into

overdrive and also current clinical trials that block IL-1. Dr. Feldmann will

share his research on TNF that has transformed the way we treat inflammatory

diseases and address the question about whether targeting TNF can help treat

COVID-19 patients. Dr. Kishimoto will update us on COVID-19 patients’ reaction

to tocilizumab, a monoclonal anti-IL-6 receptor antibody he helped

develop.

This

pandemic has ushered mankind into a battleground where our war with a new virus

has just begun. In the frantic search for knowledge and information about this

latest enemy, much of the research has been closely bound up with cytokine

functions and the inflammatory responses they can trigger. We therefore

cordially invite you to join us on this learning curve to explore the mysteries

about autoimmune disease and cytokine storms.

About Tang Prize

Dr.

Samuel Yin, chairman of Ruentex Group, founded the Tang Prize in December of

2012 as an extension of the supreme value his family placed on education.

Harkening back to the golden age of the Tang Dynasty in Chinese history, the

Tang Prize seeks to be an inspiring force for people working in all corners of

the world. For more information on the Tang Prize and its laureates, please

visit www.tang-prize.org