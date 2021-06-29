7 Ways to Make Your Children’s Packed Meals Healthier

When it comes to being a that parent, one of the trickiest things to do, is to cook meals for your kids that are not only tasty, but healthy as well. Most kids are picky eaters, and they have no notion of nutrition. It would be easier for most moms if they just bought a bag full of easy to make foods such as hotdogs, fish sticks and chicken fingers. However, kids need more than just sugar, salt and a lot of preservatives. As a parent it is your duty to make healthy packed meals for your kids. Here are some 7 ways to make your packed meals healthier.

Feed Them Vegetables and Fruits at a Young Age

If you want to make meal prep easy for you, it is important that you feed your kids vegetables and fruits at a young age. Remember that a person’s tastes are usually influenced by the kind of food he or she used to eat as a child. If you feed your kid fruits and vegetables at a young age,they will be accustomed to it. On the other hand if all you feed your kids are junk foods such as candy bars and chips, then that’s the type of food that they will be accustomed to for most of their lives.

If your kids are a bit older, and they are still not used to fruits and vegetables, you could still teach them to eat fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. One effective way is to juice your fruits and vegetables. It might be a bit tricky to have them drink juice on a daily basis. However, if you slowly ease them into drinking juiced vegetables and fruits, you will be able to make it a part of their daily diet.

One way to ease them into drinking juiced vegetables and fruits is to use drinking cups of varying sizes. In the first few weeks, a small glass of juice, and as time passes, you could increase the size. If you want to buy wholesale drinking cups for your juice, you should try out Roetell. It is a company that specializes in customized glassware, and they are more than capable of providing your glassware needs.

Use Seasoning on Your Meals

When it comes to making meals for your kids, it always pays to use as much seasoning on your prep meals as possible. Remember that there is more to seasoning food than just salt or sugar. There are various herbs and spices that you could use to put some zest into your meals. By utilizing seasoning on your meals, you will not only make your kids’s meals more delicious, you will also expand their palates in the long run.

Use Quality Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are always important in a well-balanced diet. It is a source of energy, and any growing child will need a good amount of it. However, there is such a thing as good carbs and bad ones. The good carbs are the ones that have a low glycemic index, whereas the bad ones are the ones with high glycemic index.

Some examples of bad carbs are foods such as cookies,pasta,beer, and potatoes. While there is nothing bad about these examples, their high glycemic index will make your child gain weight in the long run.

If you are going to cook carbohydrates for your kids, you could use alternative carbohydrates such as oats, sweet potatoes,nuts and quinoa.

Refrain From Giving Them Sweets for Desserts

When it comes to a packed meal, kids will always look forward to dessert the most. It is a sweet treat, and kids always love sugary foods such as donuts, chocolate bars, and gummy beans. This is a common practice, however, this does not mean that you should make it a part of your packed lunch menu. Instead of sweets, why don’t you pack healthier alternatives,such as carrot sticks, apple slices, and grapes? They are easy to prepare, and pack.

If you are going to pack up the fruits, it is better if you use flexible packaging. This will ensure that the fruits are well protected, and could be packed easily as well. Aside from packing them well, you should also practice proper hand sanitation. Remember that you will be handing the ingredients with your hands. As a precaution, you should utilize gloves or install hand sanitizers to your kitchen. This will ensure that your hands will clean before you start cooking your kid’s packed meals.

Soft Drinks Should No Longer Be a Part of Their Diet

When it comes to packing meals for your kids, the worst thing you could do is give them a can of soft drinks. To a growing child, nothing is worse than soft drinks. These drinks are technically sugar water, and they are also carbonated, which will ultimately affect their kidneys and liver in the long run. If you are going to provide your child with drinks, it is better if you pack them freshly squeezed orange juice or tea. They are easy to make and a great deal healthier than soft drinks.

Lay off the Canned Goods

A lot of parents are usually very busy homemakers, and they find it difficult to prepare their kids packed meals. A good number of parents will usually choose to use foods that are canned. These foods are usually easy to use, cheaper, and tasty. However, these very same foods are brimming with preservatives such as sodium.

Give Them Proportionate Portions

One key mistake that some parents usually make is that they pack overly large portions for their kids. This comes from a place of love because parents will always want their child to be as well- fed as possible. However, a good number of parents tend to overdo it. If you are going to pack lunch for your kids, you should not pack double portions. If you pack too much food for them, they might be conditioned to overeat.

Conclusion

When it comes to being a parent one of the trickiest things to do, is to pack meals for your kids. It is tricky because kids are picky eaters. This is especially true if you want your kids to eat as healthily as possible. With these tips, you’ll be able to pack the healthiest meals possible.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION