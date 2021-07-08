Shireen Lakdawala will Launch New Eid Collection 2021 Soon

Pakistani designers come up with new styles and new collections every year in summers, on Eid, and in winters. Every designer puts up the effort to provide its customer with the best quality, good variety, and pure material. Everyone is looking forward to the Eid collection 2021. No matter how hot it is women prefer to wear semi-formal on Eid. Likewise, Shireen Lakdawala will launch the new Eid collection in 2021 soon. Her type of clothes is a unique mixture of style and trend. Pakistani formal dresses have a traditional vibe that creates the Eid all traditional and classical.

Eid collection includes “KOHINOOR” and more…

1. KUNZITE

An attractive straight shirt with a gold theme hand block design on the back. Pearls, gotta, and mirror work are all used in the ensemble. This silhouette’s silky chiffon and organza fabric give it the perfect look for any celebratory occasion. You can buy the dupatta separately.

2. SELENTE

Soft Khaddi fabric with gold and black hand blocks print. This combination has a lot of pizazz thanks to the mirror work, and it is suitable for any occasion. A traditional silhouette is appropriate for any occasion. You can buy hand-block printed dupatta separately if you want to. All sizes are available.

3. CITRINE

Hand blocks print on the pure cotton net with laces and embroideries of mirror work. The neckline is embellished with laces and a gold and white block pattern, as well as mirror work with gotta finishing.

4. ROSE QUARTZ

Hand blocks print of modern patterns on soft khadi net. You can achieve a classic look by combining mirror work motifs with laces. Buy the dupatta of your own choice.

5. TOPAZ

A silky khadi fabric with beautiful gotta work throughout the shirt, as well as thread and tilla, work at the neckline. Seamless combinations of laces enhance the block print. You can add the dupatta.

6. OPALITE

This summer, a chiffon embroidered fabric with mirror work is ideal for Eid. The tassel is handcrafted with resham, tiny pearls, and a delicate mirror and the ensemble has mirror work. The color scheme is extremely relaxing. The dupatta can be worn alone to complete the appearance for summer Eid.

7. CELESTITE

Kalidar is a classic and modern style of kalidar. The use of Block Print in this frock, combined with distinctive designs and mirror work, creates a kalidar to be treasured. This ensemble’s delicate organza and embroidered fabric will make you fall in love with the outfit.

8. TOURMALINE

The shirt is made of Khaddi silk with a hand block print. The tilla, resham, and crystal motif are handcrafted. The must work trail pants are ideal for any occasion. You can buy Chatapatti dupatta with a four-sided block print if you wish to.

9. CARNELIAN

A stunning combination of gold block print is a modern theme, and traditional. The handwork such as gotta, crystal, sequence, and tilla work makes the outfit ideal for Eid and formal dinners. The burnt orange resham embroidery in the pattern adds a spark to this dress. Shireen Lakdawala devises the design in such a way that it combines hand block and handwork. Here is what to expect, so get set to get the best collection of clothing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION