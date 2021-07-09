Run for Taste @ Victoria Harbour Get healthy together with Cushman and Wakefield at virtual run race

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 July 2021 – As the pandemic gradually calms down, though overseas vacations are impossible this summer, we can still have fun from local outdoor activities, mountain climbing and running activities. Amidst pandemic disruptions to daily lives, Cushman and Wakefield organises the “Run for Taste” virtual run race from July 17 to August 29, giving everyone a chance to enjoy running and gourmet food at the same time!

A race filled with fun and delicacies

“Run for Taste” is a one-of-its-kind virtual run event organised by the Retail Team of Cushman and Wakefield. To encourage participation from all walks of life to enjoy running, the race comes in various categories with preferences and capabilities suitable for different age groups, genders and even pets. The first race is a round trip course along the Victoria Harbour promenade from Causeway Bay to Central with a distance of about 8 km. Participants will have fun on the newly opened waterfront path, and can admire the spectacular dusk and dawn scenery of Victoria Harbour in close proximity. Selfie photo points have been set up along the waterfront for checking in and taking pictures. Participants can also enjoy exclusive discounts at designated restaurants and bars for a wonderful running and dining experience.

Race packs full of fun and food, and weekly lucky draw

A running and dining activity is never complete without wonderful gourmet treats. Each participant will receive a race pack containing dining and shopping discounts/cash vouchers worth more than HK$250, free drinks and dining discounts, etc. A bib is certainly a must-have. After completing the race, participants will get an E-Finisher Certificate, a souvenir steel tumbler and a souvenir towel (Total value: HK$200). In addition, there is a lucky draw every week with the following prizes:

Moët & Chandon N.I.R Nectar Impérial Dry Rosé 0.75L (12% vol), 3 prizes (Total value: HK$4,665)

Sparkling wine sponsored by Base 8, 4 prizes (Total value: HK$1,200)

Supermarket $500 cash voucher, 10 prizes

The Peninsula Boutique Heritage Chocolate Box Set, 5 prizes (Total value: HK$2,675)

Izakaya by K and Teppanyaki Mihara $1,000 cash voucher, 3 prizes





Joining “Run for Taste” is easy. Simply register at the event website. Pick a convenient time during the specified period to start the race, then upload GPS records or selfies to prove the completion of the race*. Participants can take breaks and resume anytime, anywhere on the specific course. There is no pressure for competition but the fun of leisurely runs.

Participants can join any of the five categories: Challenge Category (8 km challenge for individuals), Leisure Category (8 km enjoyment for individuals), Couples Category (8 km team of lovers), Family Category (cross-generation family team of 3 or 4 people), or Run with Pet Category (individual and a pet). Participants stand a chance to win any of the following prizes.

Speed Award The fastest 3 men and 3 women in Challenge Category (Total 6 winners) Each winner will get a pair of Saucony Endorphin Pro running shoes (Value: $1,699) and Dalloyau $200 cash voucher Best Love Photo Award The sweetest couple photo along the course (Total 5 winners) Each winning group will get a K11 Musea Artisanal Afternoon Tea Set for 2 persons @ Artisan Lounge (Value: $768) Best Family Photo Award The heartiest family photo along the course (Total 6 winners) Each winning group will get Dalloyau $300 cash vouchers and Bread and Bistro $300 dine in spending Best Pet Photo Award The cutest pet photo along the course (Total 5 winners) Each winner will get Whiskers N Paws $800 cash voucher and pet treatment package (Total value over $1200)

Bountiful rewards and race for charity

Not only are the bountiful race packs and post event gifts tempting, the race itself is also meaningful. By downloading the Strava App and signing up the “Run for Taste” club, participants will contribute charity miles to the “F&B Run Club – Run to the Moon” project, which aims to reach a 384,400 km goal (equivalent to the distance from the Earth to the Moon) for charity purpose.





F&B Run Club is a network of owners and staff working within the food & beverage industry, who are on a mission to raise money for worthy charities through various activities that integrate wellness, self-betterment, health and social responsibilities.

Grab the chance to join the event and enjoy a fun summer full of gourmet and run!

For more detail, please visit Run for Taste website: www.powerasia.hk/run-for-taste-victoria-harbour

Or Run for Taste Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RunforTaste/

