Economist Dr Asif joins Salim Habib University

KARACHI; If you ask a student what makes him or her successful in school, you probably won’t hear about some fantastic new book or video lecture series. Most likely you will hear something like, “It was all Mr. Jones. He just never gave up on me.”

What students take away from a successful education usually centers on a personal connection with a teacher who instilled passion and inspiration for their subject. Such is the renowned educationist Dr Muhammad Asif Shamim who recently shook hands with Salim Habib University in Karachi as Head of Department of Accounting and Finance as Professor.

Mr. Muhammad Asif Shamim has PhD in Applied Economics from Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC) University of Karachi. Along with he did MS (Economics) from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, he had also done MAS (Masters in Applied Economics) from applied economics research Centre university of Karachi, besides he did Masters of Commerce (M Com) specialized in Finance from university of Karachi and MA (Economics) from university of Karachi. He has published widely in ESCI, ISI index, HEC recognized X and Y category Indexed Journals of internationally repute in the area of Resource Economics, Climate Economics and International Trade and Finance.

It’s difficult to measure success, and in the world of academia, educators are continually re-evaluating how to quantify learning—but the first and most important question to ask is: Are teachers reaching their students?

The great teachers, however, work tirelessly to create a challenging, nurturing environment for their students. Great teaching seems to have less to do with our knowledge and skills than with our attitude toward our students, our subject, and our work.

While teaching is a gift that seems to come quite naturally for some, others have to work overtime to achieve great teacher status.

