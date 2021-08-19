IFTA Fintech Achievement Awards 2020 Winners Announced Recognizing Outstanding Fintech Enterprises and Professionals

Published: August 19, 2021

Former HKMA Chief Executive Norman Chan and former MPFA Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Alice Law crowned prestigious Iconic Stars

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 August 2021 – Organized by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony was held today (19 August 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Mr Joseph Chan, JP attended as the Guest of Honour of the Ceremony. Former Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Mr Norman Chan and Former Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Deputy Chair and Managing Director Ms Alice Law received the prestigious Iconic Star awards.


In its third edition, the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards of this year was themed “Embracing FinTech amid New Normal and Accelerating Digitization” to celebrate enterprises and individuals that have embraced industry trends emerging amidst new normal with innovative financial technology. Responding to fintech development and market evolution, the “Corporate Achievements in FinTech Awards” were divided into “FinTech Solutions” and “Advanced Technology” categories to honour fintech and technology in multiple sectors. The Awards attracted participation from over 55 companies under 14 award categories, of which the “Regulatory Tech” category received the most entries.


Specially introduced in this edition, the prestigious “Iconic Star” award honours invaluable contribution of long serving fintech industry leaders. The winners are Mr Norman Chan, GBS, former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Ms Alice Law, former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Authority.


Former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Mr Norman Chan, GBS mentions, “Many financial firms have been rather slow to embrace the advance of the digital age, and lost their customers. We should bear in mind that access to the best Fintech is by no means monopolised by BigTech firms.  Instead it is available to any conventional financial firms that have an open mind and willing to make very good use of it.”


Former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Ms Alice Law says, “Hong Kong in many ways is ahead of the curve in its Fintech evolution, and Fintech application has become more popular amongst users. However, if a new digital economy is our ultimate goal, then efforts will have to be stepped up to broaden our talent pool that is capable of mastering, in an agile manner, business and operational needs of financial services which will be driven mainly by technological applications.”


Officiating guest of the Ceremony Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR Government Mr Joseph Chan, JP mentions, “The Government has launched a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) subsidy scheme so to encourage licensed financial institutions to partner with startups and develop PoC projects applicable in actual business scenarios. The scheme has already received over 160 applications. I am very excited about the projects resulting from the subsidy scheme, and I also look forward to see it being widely adopted by more financial institutions in Hong Kong.”


“Entries of the Award this year were evaluated based on five elements: innovative technology, ethics, professionalism, contribution and teamwork,” IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said. “We aim to draw enterprises’ attention to the needs of the industry and the society when they develop technology products so that more financial institutions and a wider public can benefit.”


At the FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony today, 44 corporate achievement awards and 14 individual awards were presented.


As an organization representing fintech professionals in Hong Kong, IFTA is committed to following the government policy of promoting the collaboration among the government, industry, academic and research sectors in the innovation and technology industry. At the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony, winners of the IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon were also presented. Successfully held on 7 and 8 August, the IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon aimed to promote STEM education and encourage female students and youngsters to get involved in innovative technology and FinTech. Five winning secondary school teams received certificates and trophies on stage today. The Hackathon serves as a link between students aspiring to a career in innovative technology and industry practitioners, and promotes the continuity of fintech and innovative technology, while demonstrating IFTA’s devotion to a diversified and equal fintech industry.


Winners of Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)

Award Categories

Awardees Companies

Award Level

FinTech Solutions

Regulatory Tech

Fano Labs Limited

Diamond

Eureka FinTech Limited

Platinum

iFinGate Limited

Platinum

Regtics

Platinum

WIZPRESSO

Platinum

BIBO Limited

Gold

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK)

Gold

NFC Touch Limited

Silver

Seneca ESG

Silver

Insurance Tech

CoverGo Limited

Platinum

Ignatica

Platinum

Prudential Hong Kong Ltd.

Gold

Payment Tech

eft Payments (Asia) Limited

Platinum

QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited

Platinum

Asia Top Loyalty Limited

Gold

Oceanpayment Co., Ltd.

Gold

Octopus Cards Limited

Gold

Tips Dollar (HK) Limited

Silver

Trade Financing Tech

Velotrade Management Limited

Silver

Blockchain, Currency and CEP

(Cryptoasset Exchange Providers)

Custonomy Company Limited

Platinum

IX Fintech Group Limited

Platinum

Alpha Finnovate Limited

Gold

Blockchain Solutions Limited

Gold

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK)

Gold

Genesis Block Limited

Gold

Amigo Tech Limited

Silver

Dragonbite Tech Pte. Ltd.

Silver

Banking Tech

Hang Seng Bank

Platinum

Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Platinum

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK) – Credit Card Gamification

Silver

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK) – Next Generation B2B Banking

Silver

Fuyuan Global

Silver

Wealth Management Tech

CONTRENDIAN

Diamond

Linnovate Partners Limited

Gold

TRANSIN

Gold

ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

LIMITED

Silver

Fuyuan Securities

Silver

Lu International （Hong Kong）Limited

Silver

eMPF Tech

BCT Group

Gold

Advanced Technology

Artificial Intelligence

OneConnect Financial Technology (Hong Kong)

Co., Ltd

Platinum

Big Data

DATAGO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Platinum

ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

LIMITED

Silver

Cloud Computing

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK)

Silver

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year


Award Categories

Awardees

Award Level

Leader of the Year

Jess CHENG

Eureka Holding Limited

Excellence

Lanny YANG

Oceanpayment Co., Ltd.

Excellence

Tomas HOLUB

CoverGo Limited

Merit

LAU Kin Wah, Kenneth

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK)

Merit

CHAN Wing Fung Raymond Savio

Fuyuan Global

Merit

Rising Star of the Year

TUNG Wing Shan, Sandra

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK)

Excellence

Charles S.K. WONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

(HKEX)

Excellence

LAM Fuk Ming

ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

LIMITED

Merit

WONG Sin Yi, Elly

FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited

(FORMS HK)

Merit

Cherrie LIU

ORIX Asia Limited

Merit

Star in the Making

HO Kin Ting David

Hong Kong Baptist University

Excellence

CHAN Wai Yan Vanessa

The Hong Kong University of Science and

Technology

Merit


The Prestige Award (recommended by the organiser and/or jury panel)

 

Iconic Star

Mr Norman Chan, GBS

Former Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Ms Alice Law

Former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

 

Corporate Achievements in 5G

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited – 3 Hong Kong


 Winners of IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon

Award

School

Award Winners

Champion

HKUGA College

SO Eliz Bonnie

SHUNG Ka Kiu

WONG Megan

HO Nga Kiu Kelly

1st Runner-Up

Ying Wa Girls’ School

TANG Yui Ying

WANG Jun Wei Serena

2nd Runner-Up

Carmel Pak U Secondary School

FUNG Cheuk Ki

LEUNG Hoi Lun

NG Sea Rain

YEUNG Wun Lam

Merit Award

Cheung Chuk Shan College

LAU Wing Yan

WONG Sze Ting

Merit Award

St. Paul’s Secondary School

TO Hiu Laam

JUEN Hiu Lam

KOON Ho Ching Matty

YAN Tung

 

About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be connected. In the witness of HKSAR Government representatives, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.


