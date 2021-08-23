Arup celebrates 45 years of transforming Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 August 2021 – Arup, a global built environment consultant, celebrates its 45th anniversary in Hong Kong with a series of initiatives, including a city story video series and a dedicated school programme, to envision a more sustainable Hong Kong with the local community.

Today, Arup’s influence can be felt everywhere across the city, from its tallest building to the longest bridge and railway, from the largest revitalisation complex to the smartest digital platform, and from the first waste-to-energy facility to new towns of the future.

“We are proud to see that people use and enjoy our work every day and many of our projects here have contributed to making our city more liveable and resilient. We will continue to shape a sustainable future for Hong Kong with our creative and technical excellence – delivering projects that bring values to our clients and the community and help Hong Kong achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.”

– Michael Kwok, East Asia Region Chair

To celebrate the milestone, the firm has launched a video series on ViuTV (click here for English subtitle versions) looking at some of the most topical issues of Hong Kong’s built environment today: increasing connectivity with infrastructure, creating the new from the old, driving a paradigm shift in waste management, designing smarter and healthier buildings and planning for tomorrow.

A video competition will be organised among local secondary schools. It will allow students to curate creative videos to envision Hong Kong’s future city design, learn the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and explore their aspirations in engineering and design related professions. Alongside this, there will also be public and school talks to share and gather ideas for designing a better Hong Kong.

“People are always at the heart of our work. The spaces we create and the city we design should ultimately help people live simpler, easier and better lives. That’s why we’ve decided to co-envision the future of our city with the local community, especially the next generation, as we continue to develop with the city.”

– Andy Lee, Region Chief Operating Officer

Over the past decades, Arup has grown and transformed with Hong Kong, delivering innovative projects of the highest quality and impact that contribute to the city’s development. Notable projects include the Hong Kong International Airport, Stonecutters Bridge, Two International Finance Centre, International Commerce Centre, Express Rail Link, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, T·PARK, Harbour Area Treatment Scheme Stage 2A, New Development Areas, Victoria Dockside, Tai Kwun – Centre for Heritage and Arts, M+ and Kai Tak Sports Park.





About Arup

Arup is a global firm of more than 15,000 designers, engineers, architects, planners, consultants and technical specialists, working across over 90 disciplines, with projects in more than 140 countries.

Arup opened its Hong Kong office in 1976, and today it operates as the firm’s East Asia headquarters with more than 2,000 people, serving as a creative powerhouse that makes a difference in this part of the world.

