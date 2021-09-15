6 Things To Do When Someone Knocked Your Car

Accidents like hit-and-run are common news. Unfortunately, it is easy to fall prey even if you have securely parked your car. If this happens to you, it is natural to feel confused and angry. However, your feeling of exasperation should not rub your logic. Remember, you have to collect pieces of evidence as much as possible in a limited period, then file an insurance claim.

To further help you with the situation, here are the 5 things you need to do after someone hits your car.

Check Yourself and Stop the Car

Unless your parked car is hit by another automobile, make sure to stop your vehicle right away after the accident. Why? Because not doing so may lead to criminal prosecution charges. Also, do not forget to switch on your hazard LED lights or the four-way flashers to set up the flares on the road.

Call the Police

Whether you have an injury or not, it is essential to call the police. The occupants’ survival chances would be greater if the emergency squad immediately responded to your particular needs. Moreover, be clear and comprehensible when briefing the officer assigned to you. Make sure to indicate the following details:

How did the incident happen?

Are you hurt or not?

Whether you think the other party was intoxicated.

The degree of damage endured by each car.

Collect Evidence and Get Photos of the Incident

When you think it is secure to leave your automobile, take apropos photos of both cars on your phone. It will be ideal if both vehicles are included in one frame. The collected photos would help the authorities to identify whose fault it was during the investigation.

Suitably, you will be compensated by your insurer. Some regions have what you call no-fault insurance systems or the personal injury protection insurance system. This insurance can help you cover loss of income and medical expenses due to the accident, regardless of who is found at fault.

However, you might need to document the damages to the car by taking videos. Be sure to include as much information as possible, like the time, estimated speed, weather conditions, and location. Furthermore, if there is debris at the site or any broken parts, record those as well.

Gather Details From the Other Driver

Regardless you record the facts through taking notes, pictures, or videos, ensure to collect the following information from the other driver:

Name, address, and contact number

Name of the car owner in case the car owner is not the person involved

Car plate number

The other driver’s license number

Car’s color, make, and model

The car’s insurance details

Damage to the other car

Number of occupants in the car

Names of people traveling in the vehicle and their particular positions

Call Your Insurer

Keep in mind that a reputed insurer will act right away once you seek help. Hence, the next sensible step you should take is to call the insurance company and tell them about the car accident. Be sure to recall the essential details about the incident and dispense accurate information when they inquire.

In addition, ensure you contact the insurance company as soon as possible. Do not prolong and decide to call them a few days later. Alternatively, you can talk to your agent, who will support you with comprehensive guidance concerning the claim-filing process. Now you do not have to worry about which car headlight suppliers you need to call for your crashed rear lights or which professional service to contact to check and repair the car’s scratches and bumps.

The following are some information you should pitch to the insurance company:

The policy number of your car’s insurance policy

Time, date, and location of the incident

The license plate number, registration year, make, and model of your car

Detailed summary about how the accident occurred

The names and license numbers of the concerned drivers

The insurance information and registration of the vehicle owner

The number of passengers involved in the incident

The damage acquired by your car

Insurance details and policies of every driver involved in the accident

For reference, the name and badge number of the investigating officer

What if It is a Hit-and-Run Accident?

In most hit-and-run circumstances, you are unable to verify or locate the driver at fault. Thus, you need to reach out to your insurer to provide information about the incident. Then you may claim liability insurance. Furthermore, you can seek police assistance by taking legal action after filing the complaint. Whether the insurance company would give you a financial benefit or not is up to their discretion.

Conclusion

Accidents do happen, and you need to be prepared financially to deal with the losses. Once it happens to you, be sensible and remember the necessary steps to take. In addition, even if you are not at fault, it is still essential to have adequate insurance coverage to bail you out of the crisis. This is why car owners consult insurance specialists before buying their policies.

