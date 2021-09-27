Konica Minolta Launches Workplace Hub in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia today announced the launch of Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying an organization’s IT and application management into a single centralized platform.













Konica Minolta has been aggressively investing in R&D across the information technology ecosystem to address growing challenges small and mid-sized businesses face with IT complexity. With a strong footprint of over 2 million customers, the team have actively placed customer research at the heart of all they do to ensure the most relevant solutions are developed.

The Workplace Hub is a comprehensive IT solution for today’s agile small and medium sized businesses. Each Workplace Hub combines Konica Minolta’s award winning bizhub i-Series multifunction printer, together with the Workplace hub ecosystem to deliver a powerful connected office solution. Our comprehensive portfolio of solutions – including print and document management together with our best in class managed IT services from Konica Minolta, takes business efficiency to the next level.

The Workplace Hub offers businesses a consolidated and unified vendor solution across IT hardware, infrastructure and support. Providing customer the peace of mind as they navigate through the complexities of IT with Konica Minolta as their trusted partner.

Dennis Curry, Konica Minolta’s Deputy CTO and inventor of Workplace Hub, also commented, “Our goal at Konica Minolta is to help organisations create the workplace of the future powered by IoT and AI. The first step on this journey is to simplify their IT with an all-in-one IT system that seamlessly integrates hardware, software and services into a multi-vendor, one-stop solution. We believe that Workplace Hub is this solution, seamlessly connects people, spaces and devices and enabling the connected & intelligent office environment. In doing so, SMBs can focus on growing their business, creating new products and business models, and gaining a competitive advantage.”





A Word from Mr. Koji Yoshida, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

“With rapid advancements in digital technology, the only constant is change and this can often be overwhelming for small and medium businesses. We want Workplace Hub to be the answer to all their IT needs.” said Mr. Koji Yoshida, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia. “Workplace Hub not only allows businesses achieve effective digital transformation, but also future-proofs their business to keep up with changing trends. We believe Workplace Hub is an important part of the workplace of the future.”

Workplace Hub represents the next step of Konica Minolta’s long history of innovating to meet the evolving needs of small and medium sized businesses. With Workplace Hub, businesses can look forward to improved efficiency and reducing the cost of their IT management and services, while also providing real-time data-driven insights that help to improve business processes.

To learn more about the Workplace Hub please visit www.konicaminolta.com.sg/workplacehub





